Urgent Alert! A New Fight to Stop Carbon Capture Pipelines

by Tom DeWeese

This time the plan is to build a Carbon Capture Pipeline from western Pennsylvania, through Wheeling, West Virginia, and into Eastern Ohio.

I’ll say this just once. Carbon Capture Pipelines, designed to bury CO2 in the ground, are completely anti-science. Every living thing in nature needs CO2 to survive and we are suffering from a shortage of CO2. It’s a dangerous scam promoting the now exposed climate change lie!

The Corporate forces behind it are keeping the route quiet to delay us from building opposition. But that isn’t going to work.

I believe we have a good plan to stop it before it’s even started.

One of the main weapons they use to force these diabolical CO2 pipeline schemes is to gain the power of eminent domain to just take the property they want. This plan has allowed Summit Carbon Solutions in Iowa and South Dakota to intimidate farmers to just surrender their property to these tyrants. It got so bad that the Governor of South Dakota finally signed legislation to take away their use of eminent domain.

Now we have discovered that four Republican members of the Ohio Legislature have introduced two bills (S136 in the Senate and HB170 in the House) to grant eminent domain powers to the company planning to build this new project.

I fully believe that we can stop this entire idiotic CO2 pipeline if we can stop the bills in the Ohio Legislature. But I urgently need your help to build major opposition.

I am sending this alert to APC supporters across the nation, not just to those in the affected states. Because I want to build major opposition. If we can stop this one in Ohio, PA, and WV, it may well be the last time we have to deal with this idiotic land grab scheme anywhere else in the U.S.

I have just written a letter to every member of the Ohio legislature expressing the reasons for our opposition. Here is a link to that letter which provides all the major details.

If you are an Ohio resident, please contact your state representative and state senator. You can use the information in my letter to express your opposition. Here are links to all members of the House and Senate. There are individual emails, phone numbers, and the address to write to them. Make them hear you!

House: https://www.gongwer-oh.com/directories/legislature.cfm?chamber=202&sort=dist

Senate: https://www.gongwer-oh.com/directories/legislature.cfm?chamber=102

If you are a resident of Iowa, SD, ND, Nebraska or Minnesota, you can tell them about the absolute tyranny these projects have caused property owners.

And for those of you in the rest of the nation, just hearing from opposition nationwide will really shock the legislators. That’s how we win!

Finally, I urgently need your help to finance this effort. I am organizing a media blitz to get on news media all over the affected states as well as nationally. I addition, I am working to rally activists and supply materials to help them organize and fight.

That will take money which I urgently need to raise NOW! Please click here to make an immediate contribution to APC. If you would rather write a check, you can do so by sending to our address American Policy Center, 53 Main Street, #3640, Warrenton, VA 20188-3640.

Either way, please do it today. It’s urgent! The sponsors plan to bring it up for a vote soon.

Please share this message and encourage friends and family to sign up for our updates on our website: www.americanpolicy.org.

Together we are going to stop this insanity and protect the property rights or hundreds, perhaps thousands of landowners. Eminent domain used for such private projects is pure theft!

Tom DeWeese, President