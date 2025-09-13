The Assassination of Charlie Kirk: What Do We Do Now?

by Tom DeWeese

The number one thing we cannot do is surrender to fear! Charlie Kirk would never accept that. He would lead the movement to expose the forces of evil and work to eradicate them. Because that’s what always he did! I have never known another activist so brave as Charlie as he routinely went on college campuses – the very heart of the Left’s stronghold since the 1960s, when I started my political activism.

The forces of evil are determined to destroy our way of life. They have focused on every level of our society. Representative government of the people has suffered massive revisions through the forces of non-elected regional councils and private non-governmental organizations (NGOs) armed with an agenda for radical control. We see the results at every level of industry that’s no longer concerned about providing the likes and needs for customers in a free market. Instead, they comply with the WOKE agenda. Local business is destroyed, housing choices disappear, and churches become afraid to speak out to the massive sin around them.

If, as a result of this terrible tragedy, freedom-loving Americans decide that it’s too dangerous to stand up against these forces, that it’s not worth gathering and speaking out, then such fear will only lead to a life not worth living or protecting. Terror, misery, and controlled submission will be our sentence. The lives of every American will be no better than that of a Hamas hostage.

Charlie was completely focused on assuring that our young people were prepared and determined to save American liberty. If we surrender now Charlie’s life and sacrifice will just have been in vain.

So today, I plead with those who cherish American freedom – do not back down! If anything is to die now let it be the tyrannical WOKE agenda of lies deceit, and theft. Stand up with a determination that those who have been elected by the people truly represent the people. They must feel your pressure to ensure our society remains the beacon of freedom that has been the envy and the light of the world for every American generation to come.

