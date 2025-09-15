Can’t Sit Still Pop a Pill (Part 2)

by Patti Johnson

Part 2

What is normal? Here is a little about Einstein:

“Einstein was slow in learning how to speak. His parents even consulted a doctor. He also had a cheeky rebelliousness toward authority, which led one headmaster to expel him and another to amuse history by saying that he would never amount to much. But these traits helped make him a genius. His cocky contempt for authority led him to question conventional wisdom. His slow verbal development made him curious about ordinary things — such as space and time — that most adults take for granted. His father gave him a compass at age five, and he puzzled over the nature of a magnetic field for the rest of his life. And he tended to think in pictures rather than words.”[5]

They would have labelled Einstein ADHD and drugged him in today’s culture which could have stifled all his creative endeavors. Children have different learning styles. A pill is only going to thwart their personality and creativity.

Boys are diagnosed with ADHD at significantly higher rates than girls. Data from CDC and other health studies indicate that boys are diagnosed with ADHD about 2-3 times more often than girls. For example, a 2020 CDC report found that 12.9% of boys aged 3-17 in the U.S. were diagnosed with ADHD compared to 5.6% of girls in the same age group. This reminds me of the old nursery rhyme:

What are little boys made of?

Snakes and snails

And puppy-dogs’ tails,

That’s what little boys are made of.

What are little girls made of?

Sugar and spice

And everything nice,

That’s what little girls are made of.

Of course, this nursery rhyme would now be considered sexist by DEI standards! They want boys to act like girls.

“The American Psychological Association designated traditional masculinity a de facto mental illness in 2019, stating its “stoicism” and similar traits are “on the whole, harmful.” So only snowflakes are mentally healthy nowadays?”[6]

Many parents were told that their child had a brain disorder or chemical imbalance that needed medication. Dr. Fred A. Baughman Jr., MD, an adult and child neurologist, stated, “They made a list of the most common symptoms of emotional discomfiture of children and in a stroke that could not be more devoid of science or Hippocratic motive-termed them ” diseases”/ “chemical imbalances” each needing/requiring a “chemical balancer”- a pill.”

With no proof that ADHD is a disease with a confirmatory, physical abnormality, the ADHD “epidemic,” has grown from 150,000 in 1970, to five million in 1997.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Ritalin production, in the US, rose 700%, between 1990 and 1997. [7]

In 2006, Dr. Baughman wrote and published the groundbreaking book, “The ADHD Fraud: How Psychiatry Makes Patients Out of Normal Children.” For this he won the Upton Sinclair Award, presented by the New York University School of Medicine for exposing Big Pharma’s illicit efforts to medicate children ”

In 2003 Congressional hearings it was said that 17% of the nation’s school children, 8.8 million, were labeled and drugged by psychiatry. In 2010 it was 20%; one in five; over 10 million!

Cha ching$$

After I won the seat on the Colorado State Board of Education, I received many complaints from parents who were being bullied to put their child on a drug for ADD or ADHD or their child would not be allowed to come to school. The school would give the parent the name of a physician or psychiatrist that would prescribe the drugs. I was outraged at what I was hearing. One parent said her child was a straight A student until recently. They were going through a divorce and his grades plummeted. She did not want to drug him and asked me if I would go with her for moral support to the meeting at the school. Her soon-to-be ex would not go with her. At the meeting there were two teachers, the school counselor and the school principal. It would have been four “authoritative figureheads” ganged up against one soon to be single mom at the meeting if I was not there. I told them that since her son was not harming anyone or a threat to the class it was illegal to deny him schooling for not taking the drug. He was just sad and had a hard time paying attention because his parents were divorcing. A drug was not going to bring his parents back together and solve his problem. The school officials were not happy that I was there and told me so, but they backed off the Ritalin push after the meeting. For more examples of parents being pressured you can read my testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing entitled “Behavioral Drugs in Schools: Questions and Concerns”[8]

