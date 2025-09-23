Lessons from Constitution Day 2025

By Lynne M Taylor

([email protected])

Special for American Policy Center

September 2025

Recently, Americans celebrated Constitution Day. Each year, schools across our nation take some time out of their lessons to review concepts, facts and figures surrounding this ever important and vital framing document.

For some ages, the concepts of life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, free speech and other privileges the US Constitution protects; is not too difficult. But what do you do when those ages are anywhere between 4 and 7 years of age? IS there a way to help them understand? Sure there is!!

For the remainder of this article, I’ll be sharing personal experiences from my Constitution Day volunteer trip to an International Baccalaureate (IB) School.

The images you see are all from my personal collection.

The Books:

In the thumbnail image, you saw the books I used. These were all available from my local public library. As you know, public libraries are taxpayer supported. However, when I opened each book there was one glaring error. The Constitution created a democracy!

In the image above, you may see the words in bold that say “Creating Democracy”. The irony is that the image of The Constitution on the opposing page clearly shows “We the People”.

As a former educator, I cannot express the level of disgust of not only the book’s author for this error, but the publishing company and the teachers I was working with that day. Not one person noticed anything wrong!

What can we do to correct that The Constitution created a Republic?!

Use a game! Too simple, you say? Not really. Games for all ages can help reinforce or introduce ways of thinking. As we know, thinking influences beliefs.

This game is based on a ‘pocket rocket’ game and was used in the 2nd grade class I attended. If you look closely, you see what might resemble a large tree with branches, however, in thinking like a 2nd grader, I used ‘broccoli’ to make the point that the government has 3 branches. My goal? To connect a vegetable they see a lot to the basic form of government. A government that’s limited (no one wants to eat broccoli all the time) and a government that is based on their actions (broccoli is good for your body, but you need other foods, too).

From there, it was easy to introduce the ‘Republic based idea’ of citizen actions.

How do you get a K-2 involved in THAT? Ask them!

What matters to them?! The book I used had a very global context to it, about speaking out at an early age, so it needed toning down a bit. After all, it’s Constitution Day, not a Global Citizen Day.

The answers I got, when I asked what mattered to the children, ranged from family to play time. Being together was more important than who’s in office.

Another lesson we all can learn from Constitution Day:

Why does a dusty old document that a bunch of dead guys sign still matter?

Because, as the children know: ‘community’. For us grown ups that means “We the People”!

The School:

As I shared I chose an International Baccalaureate school in my county to volunteer for Constitution Day. While I’ve researched the roots of IB Schools (totally United Nations minded), I wanted to see first hand, what a UN based school in a rural NC county looked like. After all, it’s a public county school, so my property taxes help support this. If you wish to see any of my research on IB schools,[1] please visit my website. Be sure to note that the original article has been updated several times.

To visit the Coddle Creek Elementary (IB Global School), visit their website.[2]

So, what did I see? In every available space along the hall walls, large pictures of people from all over the world, color coded hallways, messages about unity and belonging. In the classrooms of the youngest children, color coded reading rugs, visual images and signs all over the walls. Group tables, not one individual desk.

Stations all around the room that divided the children up based on activity. When I arrived in one Kindergartner classroom, I saw what you see below. In education, children don’t usually have access to a ‘learner profile’, yet this is displayed as a daily reminder of what type of person you should be.

As far as how the children were disciplined? It was all very verbal with almost sing-song voices. Loss of privileges and/or time outs were used, as well. Remember, this is all during books being read and related activities!

I saw not one male teacher in the younger grades I served. There were also no older teachers. However, I did meet one teacher assistant who looked my age. When I asked her a question about why the children were celebrating “Dot Day”, she couldn’t explain what is was. She almost said with a resigned voice that she only did what she was told.

(Note: Dot Day is held annually around Sept. 15th and is a collective global movement to stress ‘making your mark’ in the world.[3] While the children had made their dots (tie tied coffee filters for Mom and Dad to use as a coaster) on Friday, the teachers chose Monday, Constitution Day to unveil each child’s artwork.)

If you haven’t guessed it by now, the presence of America was almost completely hidden in this school. The only reference to Constitution Day in one classroom was a large screen computer screen that displayed red, white and blue, a flag and a scroll.

How could I possibly connect Constitution based ideas in this environment?

Symbols of America and talking about freedom.

How do you do that in a globally based room? Ask the children what do they want to be when they grow up. Policemen topped this list in this group. There were a couple of scientists, too. Not one ballerina, artist, or even being like Mom or Dad was among the children’s ideas.

If you think I’m being overdramatic about what I saw, please consider that IB Schools are based on BF Skinner’s education ideology. From an article I wrote and published in 2015,[4] see this quote about IB Learner Profiles:

As a student (from primary years and up), you must have an IB Learner Profile. Here’s the official description of why every student needs to be profiled, “The aim of all IB programmes is to develop internationally minded people who, recognizing their common humanity and shared guardianship of the planet, help to create a better and more peaceful world.”

Then there’s the altruistic guru who helped heavily influence IB curriculum, Peter Singer. I wrote about his efforts to use IB and Common Core together for global citizen training, all done in the name of ‘creating a better world’.[5]

The Takeaway:

If we wish to preserve Constitutional based ideas, we must ensure that what resources we use honor that. The branch image I printed off and put on the poster came from the US website for the National Archives. The teacher packet the image was featured in also claimed America as a ‘democracy’.

If you cannot find any curriculum, book or resource geared for education that doesn’t include this, create something based off what you know or seek out older books. Think outside the box, so to speak, especially when you find yourself in an environment that’s not as American minded as they should be when accepting US taxpayer funding.

Don’t just teach the Constitution’s value one day a year. Every day is a great day to model preserving life, liberty and pursuing happiness. Every day is a fantastic day to exercise free speech. Remember, all speech is ‘free’ per the First Amendment. You may not agree with what’s said, but it isn’t illegal. We must preserve that precious section of the First Amendment.

Every day is a momentous opportunity to exercise another part of the First Amendment: peaceful gatherings which CAN include protests. Say you and those you mentor or teach find something that’s unconstitutional: gather and speak out about it! Need more teaching ideas? Contact me and let’s work together!



Lastly, don’t be a collective useful idiot. We shouldn’t allow our taxpayer dollars to help fund an ideology that’s as anti-American in its attitudes, values and beliefs!