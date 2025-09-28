When you can’t sell the lie whole, sell it in pieces: They’re back

By Kathleen Marquardt

Introduction

In his book, Tragedy and Hope, Caroll Quigley said the global elites “aim is nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system and run the world as a whole – The system in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert by secret meetings and conferences.” The lie this time is called Agenda 21/Sustainable Development.

Background

Thirty-three years ago, the power elite – U.N., World Economic Forum, Council on Foreign Relations, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and others shifted into high gear with the Rio Accord and the deception became (the lie) Sustainable Development/Agenda 21. Good people who read these documents were concerned by the intent to take over half our land, set up regional governance, and reduce the human population by over 90%. Yes, the global elite told us in pieces, through books, speeches, and even, with legislation, while at the same time, they were saying that they never said/read any of it – literally — “Doublespeak.”

Thirty-one years ago (1994), the Foreign Relation Committee voted 16 to 3 to recommend ratification of the Rio Biodiversity Treaty on June 29.”

On July 19th, several people from the Wise Use group – an organization of farmers, ranchers, miners, scientists, property owners, hunters, off-roaders, and many more with valid reasons to protect property rights and the Constitution, were at my home in Washington, D.C., preparing to talk to as many lawmakers as we were able. Some there went to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meeting to try to elucidate the members on some aspects of fishing that present laws do not address. (It was great seeing them take on the environmental and animal rights extremists and showing their unscientific {and deceptive} thinking on fishing issues.)

“Dr. Michael Coffman, a Director of Maine Conservation Rights Institute, and a regional director for the Alliance for America, and Henry Lamb of Sovereignty International were at my kitchen table finishing the map of the Wildlands Project. They came to Washington to talk to Senators George Mitchell’s and Senator Robert Dole’s staffs, to convince them that the Treaty would have the destructive effect (the hidden lie) of making the “Wildlands Project,” the objective of the Treaty’s implementation. ASI American Sheep Industry produced a 100-page analysis of the Treaty which was released on July 28. The study revealed the hidden existence of a draft of the Global Biodiversity Assessment (GBA) required by the Treaty, and the identification of the “Wildlands Project” as the “whole lie” and primary mechanism for Treaty implementation.”

Tom McDonnel, Director of Natural Resources at American Sheep and I were signatories to the Wildlands Map and documents by Dr. Coffman and Henry Lamb.

“As recorded in the Congressional Record (S13790), Friday, September 30, Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R- TX) rose on the Senate floor with Coffman’s maps and GBA text excerpts to oppose the Treaty. Senators Burns, Craig, Helms, Nickles, and Wallop also spoke against the Treaty. Bob Voight had once worked on one of Mitchell’s campaigns and had become a friend with Mitchell and some of Mitchell’s staff. Voight called Mitchell’s office during the morning of September 30 in a final attempt to get Mitchell to withdraw Treaty. Voight believed that if Mitchell knew that the UN had lied about the existence of the GBA, Mitchell would withdraw the Treaty. Within an hour, and about an hour before the Senate debate, Voight received a call from Mitchell’s office reporting that the Treaty would be withdrawn.”

Coffman played a key role in stopping the ratification of the Convention on Biological Diversity (Biodiversity Treaty) in the U.S. Senate one hour before the ratification vote.

But, today, many of us are still trying to wake up the sleeping giant – the general public, those who would reduce the human population by over 90% in order to have a controllable number of useful idiots. They are (and have been, all along) using lies of another kind to take our property and keep us off so-called public lands. Who else is the public?

Today

Even though Coffman and Lamb’s map and analysis of the Wildlands Project spelled out in plain English that it was nothing but a land (and mineral) grab, the global elite who began this drive over 100 years ago, are going for the Wildlands Project piecemeal, again, lies of another kind. Today’s version is for three national forests in Eastern Oregon and southwestern Washington. Instead of working on their new land management plan the proper way – through Coordination – the Forest Service has put together an intergovernmental council of state, county, and tribal representatives. Screw the people. This is for an area that encompasses 5.5 million acres! The previous plan was written in 1990 and is supposed to be updated every 15 years.

While it was a long time ago that we stopped it, thinking it was a done deal, they are back with new trickery and more fire power. If they continue putting this illegitimate Council together through intergovernmental entities without the citizen participation, they will have taken another hunk of our sovereignty – taking it from the public and giving it to another unelected body that does not have our or the land’s interest at heart.

The public is waking up. Now the government needs to be reined in. Remember, it is “of the people, by the people, for the people”. So where are the people’s representatives?

Closing roads and designating more wilderness or wild and scenic river designations are neither needed nor wanted by the people.

Because, apparently, we, haven’t educated enough of those occupying seats in our city, county, and state governments, we are fighting fires all across America – one at a time. And every time that we are too late or cannot make lawmakers understand the threat, we lose property and rights. For instance, the Blue Mountains Forest Plan Revision. Worse, as Oregon is the old test bed of Marxist ideas, this could easily become law in all the 128 National Forest Regions — an obvious reflection of the seriousness of the lie over time.

Whether you live in Alaska, Maine, Virginia, or Montana, it will affect you – and there will be no hearing there. This theft of property mechanism will be put in effect without hearings. Speak up now. Write to your county legislators and tell them America is not going to be closed to we the people; that they need to be answering to those who put them in office.