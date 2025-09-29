The Charlie Kirk Affect: A New Chance to Rebuild the Republic

By Tom DeWeese

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is one of the greatest outrages most Americans have ever faced. Especially our younger generations! It has also been one of the greatest outpourings of emotion, outrage, and determination the nation, and perhaps the world, have ever experienced.

The Charlie Kirk murder exposed one very specific fact. We are not dealing with confused Democrats who simply have bad ideas. Finally, people are beginning to see the evil forces that you and I have been warning about. They have an agenda that is designed to destroy our society of freedom, and they will go to any extreme to win.

The targets are national sovereignty, representative government, private property rights, energy, privately owned transportation, private housing choices, the money supply, and our rights to even mention God in a public building.

These Leftist forces are not confused and they are not quitting. They are digging in like never before. While Trump fights at the Federal level, they are now pushing the agenda at the local level. Hate is a powerful fuel. But the major concern we must now deal with is the obvious ignorance of too many local and state elected representatives who fail to understand the forces and agenda they are up against.

In your own community there are three specific areas that will reveal the threats you are facing. First, take a look at your community comprehensive plan. That will tell you about their plans for homeownership, transportation, and the future of small businesses. Will you find a single word about property rights protection?

Second, are your elected representatives falling under the dictates of non-elected regional councils? Your local reps don’t have to surrender to these councils. But they think they do!

Third, is anybody in your local or county government taking a stand to protect farmers? They are under siege from those private NGOs and corporations. Farmers are going out of business because radical environmental groups are forcing them to comply with “sustainable” farming policies that raise their costs and cut their profits. And millions of acres of valuable farmland are being taken for worthless wind and solar farms and idiotic carbon capture pipelines.

But too many of your local, county, and state officials, especially Republican leadership just don’t get it!

If, as a result of the terrible tragedy of Kirk’s violent death, freedom-loving Americans decide that it’s too dangerous to stand up against these forces, that it’s not worth gathering and speaking out, then such fear will only lead to a life not worth living or protecting. Terror, misery, and controlled submission will be our sentence. The lives of every American will be no better than that of a Hamas hostage.

That’s why the incredible response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk is so vital. The shock of it has changed the understanding and the attitude of the entire nation. Charlie fought to awaken younger generations and bring them into our side of this fight. Now they are coming in by the millions. Did you ever think you would see this?

Dedicated freedom activists must now work to make sure they have a clear understanding of the ideals of our founders and that they know how to deal with government.

Over the past couple of decades, the American Policy Center (APC) has been one of the very few organizations exposing the global agenda. Now is our time to help lead these younger generations to right the wrongs and rebuild our Republic!

Currently, APC is working with many local activists across the nation. For example, in Ohio, APC is working with activists who are organizing a campaign to end property taxes. It looks like they are going to get the issue on the ballot and that will help build a major force that will grow across the nation.

Also in Ohio, along with Pennsylvania and West Virginia, APC is working to build a campaign to stop another carbon capture pipeline. I just sent letters to every member of the Ohio legislature to build opposition to bills that will give the pipeline company the power of eminent domain to force farmers to surrender their land. Now we are reaching out to local residents to join our efforts. I fully believe if we can stop these private corporations from getting the power to take private property for their private enterprise, then we can stop this idiotic plan to bury vital CO2 in the ground.

In Oklahoma, APC is working with locals to stop a massive wind farm project that will damage the neighbors’ private property use and value. It is certainly true that a property owner has a right to earn by using their property as they choose. However, if that use damages his neighbors from having the right to live as they choose on their own property, that is a violation and must be stopped. Wind farms have been proven to have serious effects on the value, environment, and health of the land and living creatures around them as they provide literally nothing of benefit to our energy needs.

In addition to these important efforts, I have just been contacted by the Trump Administration to serve as an advisor on how he can help stop these NGO forces, especially at the local and state levels. APC has been waging the battle for many years, working to expose the dangers of the global agenda. Now, finally, after being ignored for over thirty years, we are making progress.

The battle is changing. We’ve never had a better chance to make a huge difference in every community. But we must act now because the Left never quits. We must crush their efforts, and it starts at the local level – in your community! Change the debate and rebuild the Republic of our Founders so every generation will have the hope and joy of true liberty, just as Charlie envisioned.

Featured image is attributed to Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America. File:Charlie Kirk (54114732151).jpg – Wikimedia Commons