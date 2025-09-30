When logic can’t be found, you know the government is diligently working

By Kathleen Marquardt

Is Canada trying to drive it’s provinces to seek asylum in the United States? Or maybe they are practicing the reduction of the human population with ostriches. Whichever it is, it needs to be stopped. I have taken words from SAVE OUR OSTRICHES and put them in ital.

The following is from an introduction to SAVE OUR OSTRICHES, a non-commercial farm in the Kootenay mountains of British Columbia. (Keep in mind this is a non-commercial farm, they don’t sell the birds for meat.) My big question here is why is the Canadian Food Inspection Agency involved more than tangentially?

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has ordered the mass killing of 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in British Columbia. The order stems from an anonymous tip and PCR tests on just two birds that died months ago, which the CFIA claims were positive for H5N1 avian flu.”

Now, the CFIA wants to kill the entire herd, even though no more have gotten sick.

“The situation began on December 10, 2024, when a three-year-old ostrich showed pneumonia-like symptoms. Although it recovered, some younger ostriches and those introduced to the farm after 2020 also became ill, resulting in 69 deaths out of 468 ostriches, or 15% of the original herd, over 36 days.

“The farmers observed that ostriches previously exposed to a bacterial infection in 2020 showed no new symptoms or deaths, suggesting they had achieved herd immunity. Despite the losses, the remaining ostriches fully recovered, and as of January 15, 2025, no further illnesses or deaths have occurred.”

How many months have to go by before the inspectors admit there is not a situation that needs to be observed any longer? I guess that if their destructions of these valuable (monetarily and scientifically) creatures is for a more reprehensible reason than just silly-goose fears of a disease that isn’t there now.

Yet, they didn’t allow the farmers to test any birds showing no signs of disease and they won’t allow the farmers to test any of their birds for H5N1 now. That should tell you all you need to know. The governmental officials want to kill well birds.

Don’t you want to know why? I do. But I suspect that the whole thing was brought about by radical (redundant word) animal rights activists. Animal rightists are trying to save the birds (or any other animals), they just don’t want people and animals to benefit each other. And here, like many places around the world, they are using government agencies to do their dirty work for them.

The court has given them an interim stay. “The court said the stay will be in force until it makes a decision on hearing the case, and if it does rule there is a valid argument for appeal, the birds will remain alive until the court rules on the case by Universal Ostrich Farms.”

Let the farmers have the last word here as to why these birds need to be saved.

“The ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms are valued not only for their genetic traits but also for their strong, robust immune systems, which have attracted the interest of researchers worldwide. After the farm stopped producing ostrich meat in 2020, Espersen and Bilinski shifted their focus to studying natural antibodies, collaborating with Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto of Kyoto University, Japan, and Dr. Stu Greenberg from Boston. This joint research examines the unique properties of antibodies found in ostrich eggs and their potential applications across various fields of study.

“The farmers believes their farm has the potential to provide critical insights into managing and controlling diseases in wild populations, such as migratory ducks and other wildlife species. “Why isn’t the CFIA working with us to come up with a solution?” Pasitney wonders. “Why are they so determined to destroy our healthy ostriches and stamp out their natural immunity?”

If you want to help them or learn more, go to https://saveourostriches.com/about/

But, please do something – share their story and plight. Remember, our kind and caring people in power want us to be eating bugs, no beef. Every time they take away a right, they are getting closer to the ones you have and cherish. They have said it for well over 30 years now, “you will have nothing and be happy”. Not even the most brain-dead activist believes that, but they are having fun taking us ever faster in that direction.

Stand up, get a brain – if you lost yours from disuse – and start demanding your God-given rights be protected, not stolen, but those so-called representatives of ours. It’s time to take back our country; we have little time left. If you haven’t drawn your line in the stand, this is a good one to start with.

Let the lion roar.