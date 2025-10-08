As the Tyrants Move to Handcuff Freedom, Grab the Keys!

By Tom DeWeese

“Are you tired of winning?” That’s the line we keep hearing from conservative media and many right-wing spokesmen. Goes the story, the Left is defeated. They are a joke. They have no message for the people. And my favorite, the Democrats will never win another election!

Meanwhile, dedicated conservative activists who have long been in the trenches fighting the global cabal are starting to back down and take it easy because “President Trump will handle it.” This falsehood comes from a very large lack of understanding of just how huge and out of control our government has become at every level. President Trump is one man. No matter how strong and dedicated he is, there is no way one man can focus on every threat or be aware of every issue. And keep in mind, the Democrats have prevented the acceptance of over 200 candidates for positions the President has submitted. That’s 200 holes in the Administration.

He is surrounded and targeted by massive, dedicated, trained forces for an agenda that is determined to destroy and control our free society. Some take to the streets and the airways to shout their hatred and fear through a message designed to discredit him with the citizenry. Another set pretends to be his friend in support of many of his policies. It’s designed to get his trust and take the target off themselves. Watch how effectively these tactics work.

When Trump moves to eliminated massive numbers of dedicated Left-wing government workers who refuse to implement his agenda, the cry goes out that his firings are racist and will result in massive unemployment. As he tries to stop our government from paying huge amounts of tax money to support illegals and reduce healthcare costs for verified American citizens, the Left shouts that he is destroying healthcare for all. As Trump sends in the National Guard to stop unchecked violence in our largest cities, they charge that he’s using Nazi tactics. And as he works to remove millions of illegal criminals, he is destroying families. “Dictator.” “Hitler.” “King!” I’m even hearing some conservatives joining in on the attacks, declaring his bold moves are unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Trump is moving to cut the total waste of taxpayer money to private corporations which help spread the lie of climate change, end the censorship by social media firms to block exposure of the truth, and end dangerous big pharma control over medical programs. But watch how the leaders of these private entities rush to cuddle up to the President they truly hate. Bill Gates, the leader of the drive for global digital IDs, and Rajeev Kapur, the leading force promoting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to control every aspect of our society have been hanging around the White House to assure President Trump how much they support him. Meanwhile they push policies that will destroy all hope of making America great again. That’s the way it’s done to keep the agenda moving forward while pretending it’s dead.

Oh yes, and what about that line that Democrats are unable to even compete in elections! Have any of these conservative “experts” peeked at the current election trends in our largest cities? Dedicated Communist Zohran Mandani continues to build his lead for mayor of New York. Meanwhile in Minneapolis, thirteen candidates are running for mayor in a city that has been all but destroyed by Leftist policies. Not one Republican or right-leaning candidate is even in the race. Several call themselves Democrat Socialists. Let’s get it straight. The only difference between a socialist and a communist is commitment. While socialists try to pretend they are just promoting government involvement to “help the people build a better life,” the avowed communist makes no effort to hide his or her determination to destroy free markets and personal freedom. Control is all that counts.

These “confused” “clueless” Democrats are absolutely convinced that they will win the 2026 election and take back control of Congress. and they are fully determined to toss every Trump accomplishment in the trash. Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell has warned that when they do take back control, they plan to investigate private citizens and organizations that have worked with Trump.

Republicans are their own worst enemy. They lack an understanding of how the Left really operates as they fall into a well-laid trap that keeps the agenda of tyranny growing. I was at a recent Republican gathering in which every party leader, candidate, and elected representative speaking at the gala presented the same message. The way to victory is to vote early! They appealed to the crowd, “Raise your hands – who’s going to vote on Monday!”

“There’s no way we can win if we wait until election day to cast our ballots!” Over and over again came that message to the Republican troops.

Now, in the state of Virginia we are hearing the news that there has been a huge surge in Republicans voting early. Polls are now showing the Republican team for Governor and state leadership is rising at an incredible rate. Is the Republican drive to act like Democrats working? Is victory coming?

We won’t know until election day. But… Republicans have got to learn that all the tools in the current election process were put together by Democrats, including mail-in ballots, voting machines, and early voting. In most cases, the Democrats have the people in place to count the early ballots. They are the ones who program the voting machines which have been proven to be programmed to place votes for Democrat candidates, even if the person voted for the Republican. How many of those votes cast by Republicans for their candidates will be counted for the Republican? And the early voting provides the Democrats the vital information as to how their candidate is doing. Do they need to create more ballots for them? What will the Republicans now do when the cases of Democrat ballots show up at 2:00am on election night? So far, the Republicans have done alarmingly little to fix this situation. Trying to beat the Dems to the polls will not work if the overall cheating process remains in place.

So, is tyranny our fate? Every part of our society is under siege. Are we just going to let it happen? The question is “what do we do?” Obviously, we have one of two choices. We accept our fate, or we fight. Are we finished? Do we quit? Do we surrender?

It would be easy to do any of those things. No one would blame us. We gave it the good fight. We could hide behind the idea that ancient conspiracies set our fate long before we were born. We could pat ourselves on the back and say, well, they were just too strong. What could we do? Tyranny is our destiny. Is that what you want to tell your grandchildren when they ask you what you did to preserve the ideals of America?

In another era, we could have loaded up boats and sailed to a new world to live by the ideals we hold. But that was already done. People ran from tyranny. They came here – to America. Now tyranny has caught up with us. And there’s nowhere else to run. We either accept our pre-ordained “fate” or make a stand. This is the moment when we decide the future of our ideals.

You know the ideals I’m talking about:

That you are born with liberty.

That it is your God-given right to speak your mind, start a business, own and control property, build your dream home – and expect it to be there for as long as you like,

practice your religion exactly as you believe, and, above all,

expect that the government will protect those rights at all costs.

We know by witnessing history that totalitarianism does not work. Government control of the actions of the people only leads to poverty, misery and death. And we know that the United States was the first nation ever created that recognized the God-given natural rights of individuals – and America’s history has proven that such a system is the only one that produces prosperity and happiness.

So, what do we do? Do we fight for those ideals of liberty? Or will we allow them to be lost forever under some global village? Do nothing, and they have made the decision for us. What can be easier than that?

You must understand that these are not just random, misguided policies from confused politicians. We are facing a well-organized, massively funded agenda from a very determined gang of global thieves. They are not a secret society. They are right there in front of us – openly admitting their agenda.

First, we must start listening. Then at some point we say NO – and mean it! Then we get serious about stopping them. We must help people to speak out in an effective way. They must not be intimidated. Because that’s why many concerned citizens just give up. They are afraid to act.

We must teach them how to research what the enemy is doing: how to recruit reliable and dedicated activists to our cause, and how to speak and present our cause to the public. Above all, we must teach local activists how to create effective campaigns to get bad politicians out of office and replace them with good ones who are determined to save our Republic. This is what my American Policy Center does. Let us help you learn to fight back right in your own community — at americanpolicy.org.

That’s the Silver Bullet to Victory!