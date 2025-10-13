Where are the chicken littles – the environmentalists, the climate-catastrophe, worriers??

By Kathleen Marquardt

And where is government oversight? I haven’t seen hearings on Data Centers – not at county, state, or in Congress

Where are all those brainwashed, whining protesters screaming because us fossil fuel users are going to cause the world to overheat and collapse? Because now, it is really happening.

A Data Center’s (DC) water usage varies, with a single large data center consuming several million gallons of water daily, comparable to a medium-sized town. This water is used primarily for cooling equipment, either directly or indirectly by producing the electricity that powers the facility. In some cases, data center water consumption has been found to exceed 25% of a local community’s total water supply. (emphasis mine) And power usage? Your solar farm handling this? Nope!

Excuse me! The federal government wants to control 30% of all water (that is, keep it from being used by farmers, landowners, municipalities) meanwhile, these centers will be using, as my kids used to say, ginormous, amounts of water. And that water will be heated. We don’t have global warming yet, but we sure as heck better look at the science of all this heated water in enormous facilities, taking up enormous acreage all over the country – all over the world. They told us our farms use too much water, yet these DCs will be using hundreds or thousands of times what farming requires. And these are being built in some of the most pristine land.

But don’t forget, we already have the illegal orders for the Biodiversity Treaty. Also, the Wildlands Project – the plan written for Dave Foreman, founder of Earth — First!, the most militant ecoterrorism group in the world – was used to determine land restrictions for the Biosphere Reserves around the world. Fifty percent of the land would be totally off-limits to human beings in core wilderness areas. And this land would be surrounded by buffer zones that allow very little human use (right now, in our forests across the country dirt roads are being removed without proper order.

The global elite who are building Data Centers across the world are doing exactly what they said we believers in farming, ranching, hunting, fishing – i.e., being humans would do — destroying the flora, fauna, air, and soil of Mother Earth. We enriched them; they are destroying this beautiful country faster than anyone would have thought possible. They have demanded all this land be open space where no human activities take place and now, they are putting all this virgin land under roof. Where are the environmentalists now when it is so egregious as to leave us speechless. And there is no oversight. Now they are silent – bought out? You can bet your sweet bippy, they are.

Well, wake up and smell the aroma of sewer water cooling some of those new data centers because there isn’t enough available water on this earth to cool all the data centers going up. If they could build them in the oceans, they might have enough water – but then the data centers would heat up the ocean water and we would truly then have global warming – the “killer of the earth” that they have been screaming about for decades – and they – the so-called environmentalists, themselves, are doing what they have falsely blamed on us all this time – they are destroying Mother Earth to give the powers-that-be the power to control the world via AI.

I know, “who cares, they are going to move to Mars? Why don’t they move there and then build their DCs?

Where are the government officials who supposedly have oversight on these kinds of issues? Where is Congress that is supposed to be overseeing the states usage of our natural resources?

Three years ago, The Nature Conservancy proudly announced, “In December 2022, over 190 countries adopted the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (also known as The Biodiversity Plan) – an “unsustainable” international plan commitment to better protect the planet that sustains us all.”

And, please don’t forget, the Wildlands Project was designed to eliminate humanity. And where are “we the people” who should be telling their elected officials that we demand studies before they take our water?

In the end, this is our house, the people’s house, and the new administration needs your voice. This was years – decades — in the making. We have had the power to protect humanity, but it takes people standing up and saying no – not in America. They are at our Gates of Vienna. What are you going to do?