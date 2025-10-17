“An Inconvenient Study” is a Must Watch Documentary for all Parents

by Patti Johnson

“An Inconvenient Study” is a compelling documentary comparing the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated children. It offers valuable insights for parents making informed decisions about their child’s health. I highly recommend watching it. [Link: https://share.google/91hX1YPMiNCkWlBLR]

As the documentary runs for 1 hour and 20 minutes, this opinion piece provides a brief summary of key points. However, the full film covers much more, so please watch it for a comprehensive understanding.

The U.S. is among the most vaccinated industrialized nations, yet it has some of the highest rates of chronic illness in children and elevated child mortality compared to other developed countries. In 1988, approximately 12.8% of U.S. children had chronic illnesses; today, that figure is estimated at 54%, marking the greatest decline in human health ever recorded.

Del Bigtree, producer of Vaxxed, commissioned Dr. Marcus Zervos, a respected researcher from the Henry Ford Medical Center, known for his work on the Flint, Michigan water crisis, to conduct a comprehensive study comparing the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated children. The Henry Ford Medical Center is widely recognized for its rigorous scientific research. Dr. Zervos, a strong advocate for mandatory vaccination, agreed to the study, confident it would demonstrate better health outcomes for vaccinated children. He pledged to publish the results regardless of the findings. However, the study’s outcomes were unexpected and contrary to his expectations. Dr. Zervos ultimately declined to publish, citing fear of career repercussions, stating he lacked the courage of other doctors who faced professional consequences such as loss of licensure for challenging mainstream vaccination narratives.

Since 1986, pharmaceutical companies have been granted legal immunity from lawsuits related to vaccine injuries, reducing their incentive to invest in thorough vaccine safety research. No childhood vaccine has been subjected to a double-blind, placebo-controlled study using a saline placebo, the gold standard for independent, unbiased research. Instead, vaccine studies often involve scientists with ties to the pharmaceutical companies producing the vaccines, raising concerns about impartiality and safety. Furthermore, these studies typically compare a new vaccine to an existing vaccine rather than a saline placebo, which fails to provide a true assessment of safety.

In a nutshell, the research by Dr. Marcus revealed the truth that vaccines are making children sicker. Vaccinated children have a worse quality of life and shorter life span. Unvaccinated children are healthier.

If this documentary does not convince, Steve Kirsch posted on his Substack ten additional studies that show that unvaccinated children are healthier. He wrote:

“There are 10 studies below. The one by James Lyons-Weiler is a great study, but the journal unethically retracted it. The rest are still in the peer-reviewed scientific literature. There aren’t any other vaxxed/unvaxxed studies. 100% show you are better off not vaccinating your kids.”

Note: The above study was wrongly retracted, and the authors are considering legal action. Below is a follow-up study that completely exonerates the Lyons-Weiler/Thomas study of alleged bias.

James Lyons-Weiler, “Revisiting Excess Diagnoses of Illnesses and Conditions in Children Whose Parents Provided Informed Permission to Vaccinate Them” September 2022 International Journal of Vaccine Theory Practice and Research 2(2):603-618 DOI:10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.59

