Shedders, Silent Spreaders: Stop Blaming the Unvaccinated

By Patti Johnson

We’re fed up with the lies. For years the mainstream media has peddled a tired narrative, pinning every childhood disease outbreak on the unvaccinated which often includes the homeschooler.

Heavily influenced by Big Pharma interests, they deliberately undermine parents who have made informed decisions regarding their children’s health. Instead of recognizing these parents as intelligent individuals who have thoroughly researched and considered what is best for their families, the media chooses to dismiss and marginalize them. By labeling these concerned parents as “anti-vaxxers” – a term designed to be derogatory and shaming – the media aims to push them to the fringes of public discourse. How dare these parents question the safety of vaccines, their holy grail of modern medicine. Ignoring the inconvenient truths, Big Pharma and MSM (mainstream media) paints those who choose not to vaccinate as ignorant and reckless threats to public health. This tactic not only stifles meaningful conversation but also discourages open inquiry and critical thinking about important health decisions.

Take a closer look at recent outbreaks – measles, whooping cough, hepatitis A and others. Some have clear links to illegal immigrants carrying diseases across borders, yet this fact is buried. The media won’t touch it. Instead, they double down on scapegoating “anti-vaxxers”, churning out fear-mongering stories to push their agenda. It’s a deliberate distraction from the real issues, and we are sick of being their punching bag.

Vaccines aren’t the infallible shield we’re told they are. Outbreaks in vaccinated groups prove it.[1] Efficacy wanes, and some vaccines don’t stop transmission. But instead of investigating these failures or addressing border-related risks, the media keeps the spotlight on us, the so-called “irresponsible” parents who dare question the system or choose to educate our kids at home.

This isn’t about denying science; it’s about demanding honesty. We’re tired of the lies, the blame, and the refusal to face facts. Childhood disease outbreaks are complex and pointing fingers at informed parents who choose not to vaccinate is a lazy cop-out. The truth is out there, (cue X-Files theme song), but you won’t find it on the evening news. The data doesn’t lie, but the media does. Below are a few facts they purposely ignore or even lie about:

The vaccinated can shed and spread the very diseases they are vaccinated against. (This guest opinion will deal mainly with the shedding issue.)

Many outbreaks happen in fully vaccinated populations, sometimes even in communities with 100% vaccination rates.[2], [3]

Data shows that some vaccines have caused more death and injury than they prevent. [4]

Vaccines are not adequately safety tested.[5], [6]

Every single childhood disease was already on its way out before a vaccine was developed for them. [7]

Shedders, silent spreaders

One of the causes of outbreaks never mentioned by mainstream media is shedding. Vaccinated individuals can shed and spread the virus to others:

Rotavirus Vaccine (e.g., Rotarix, RotaTeq): Shedding in stool can occur for up to 2–4 weeks after vaccination, with peak shedding in the first 1–2 weeks. Most infants stop shedding by 28 days post-vaccination. [8]

Varicella (Chickenpox) Vaccine: Shedding occurs if a rash develops at the injection site. When it happens, shedding can last up to 2–3 weeks but is typically limited to the duration of the rash. In some immunized individuals over age 60, vaccine virus DNA is shed in saliva up to 4 weeks. [9]

Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV, Nasal Spray Flu Vaccine): Shedding in nasal secretions can occur for up to 7–11 days in children. Peak shedding is within the first few days’ post-vaccination. [10]

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV): Shedding in stool can persist for up to 6–8 weeks in some cases, though the virus is most transmissible in the first 2–4 weeks.[11]

MMR Vaccine (Measles, Mumps, Rubella): Shedding can last up to 2–3 weeks. Shedding of measles vaccine RNA is not uncommon and vaccine RNA can be detected up to 29 days post MMR. [12]

H3N2 Influenza Vaccine: In November of 2011, The Journal of Infectious Diseases published a study of those vaccinated with an influenza virus which demonstrated that airborne particles containing viral genetic material were discharged from the nasal passages and or lungs of the inoculated. The influenza virus particles were small enough to remain suspended in the air and were subsequently inhaled by others. 11 out of 36 infected subjects tested positive for fine-aerosol viral RNA, and 6 out of 36 were positive for coarse aerosols. In essence, one out of three vaccinated shed viral influenza particles into the air which could infect those around them. [13] [14] [15]

The COVID-19 mRNA bioweapon gene therapy shot has been proven to shed from the vaccinated, spreading toxic spike proteins and mRNA fragments to the unvaccinated through exosomes, sweat, breath and other bodily fluids – causing symptoms like menstrual chaos, miscarriages, fatigue and even long-term immune disruption in those exposed. This insidious feature, documented in FDA and Pfizer’s own trial protocols as well as clinician reports and emerging studies, turns the jabbed into unwitting vectors for harm, verifying the bioweapon’s design to target populations beyond direct injection.[16]

Big Pharma and their complicit media mouthpieces, along with rigged “fact-checker” hit pieces, keep parroting the lie that shedding is baseless conspiracy nonsense from “theorists.” A quick internet search rigged by their algorithms funnels you straight to a wall of debunking propaganda, burying the real evidence under layers of censorship and gaslighting.

Recently, The Lancet Infectious Diseases medical journal published the results of trials which confirmed that the new Gate’s funded chimeric oral polio vaccine shed from 100% of the recipients and was transmitted to others in the study “causing severe adverse events.” [17]

After those dangerous test results, the same chimeric strains are now being tested on infants in Bangladesh and Panama.

“The new study comes after another Gates-funded trial in U.S. adults confirmed 100% shedding of lab-made chimeric polioviruses and even documented spread between participants – findings the authors used to justify moving the same engineered strains (nOPV1, nOPV2, and nOPV3) into infants and children in Bangladesh and Panama, effectively turning these populations into testbeds for Gates’ synthetic polio program.”

“Polio vaccines have already caused hundreds of infections across Africa, triggering 80% of infants to shed live virus that mutated into strains causing 828% more paralysis than wild polio, and even sparked a fresh outbreak in Papua New Guinea confirmed by the WHO.”[18]

This isn’t the only dangerous shedding vaccination program that Gates has recently funded.

The Gates Foundation funded a mRNA gain of function tuberculosis vaccine trial that used innocent African children as guinea pigs. The insidiousness of the trial is that they injected healthy children with live tuberculosis bacteria to study if their vaccine worked. According to The New England journal of Medicine, May 7, 2025, the vaccine trial caused 260 previously healthy South African children to be infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The results:

Failed to prevent infection

Infected more children in the vaccinated group than in the placebo

Caused serious adverse effects in nearly a third of vaccine recipients

Excluded early post-vaccine infections from its final data

Follows Gates-funded genetic gain-of-function work that made TB harder to regulate

“And it’s still being promoted as “public health.” Why did Gates fund U.S. scientists to engineer one tuberculosis-causing species (M. tuberculosis) to grow uncontrollably – then back a human trial injecting another live tuberculosis – family bacterium (M. bovis), its close cousin, into South African children?”

This new Gates mRNA TB vaccine sheds just like the Covid mRNA vaccine.

In my guest opinion “Dining with the Devils” I listed other depopulation vaccine programs funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation:

Gates polio vaccine program in India paralyzed 47,500 East Indian children. https://www.crystalwind.ca/eureka-amazing/the-truth-is-a-lie/vaccines/bill-gates-polio-vaccine-program-caused-47-500-cases-of-paralysis-death

Gates used young tribal Indian girls as guinea pigs for the Gardasil vaccine leaving several dead and many injured for life.[20]

Gates partnered with GAVI and gave unsuspecting African women a tetanus vaccine laced with the anti-fertility drug human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) that left them sterile. They lied to the vulnerable women about the purpose of the vaccine.[21] [22]

It is all a part of Gates eugenics depopulation program. He is creating vaccines that not only kill or injure those vaccinated but also spread disease by shedding to the unvaccinated population. He tests his vaccines on third world populations using them as guinea pigs. More examples follow:

According to an in depth research paper by Søren Wengel Mogensen, Andreas Andersen, Amabelia Rodrigues, Christine S Benn and Peter Aaby, titled, “The Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis and Oral Polio Vaccine Among Young Infants in an Urban African Community: A Natural Experiment,” The World Health Organization’s DTP vaccine, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, killed more African children than the three diseases (diphtheria, tetanus and polio) it was supposed to prevent. Girls who were vaccinated with the DTP vaccine had 10x the death rate of children who had not received the vaccine. Despite these results WHO has not recalled this lethal vaccine. Millions of children receive this deadly shot every year in Africa.[23] (Does this remind you of the Covid shot?)

Another Gates vaccine fiasco in Africa is the MenAfriVac meningitis vaccine. African children were forced to get the shot. 50 of the 500 children vaccinated developed paralysis.

South African newspapers complained, “We are guinea pigs for the drug makers.” Nelson Mandela’s former Senior Economist, Professor Patrick Bond, describes Gates’ philanthropic practices as “ruthless and immoral.”[24]

Big Pharma’s grip on internet search engines tout Gates vaccine programs as a massive triumph, claiming that he saves countless lives while burying the truth about their toxic results. They prop up Bill Gates as a saintly philanthropist for his depopulation driven vaccine schemes, silencing dissent with their rigged algorithms.

For decades, a sinister depopulation agenda has been at play. Gates wields a huge global influence and exploits third-world nations for his testing ground. He knows exactly what he is doing. In this youtube Gates states, “We’re taking things that are genetically modified organisms, and we’re injecting them into little kids’ arms. We just shoot them right into the vein.”[25] https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1813884139335991459

Bill Gates stated his desire to reduce the population by 10-15% using vaccines in a 2010 TED Talk. [26]

Good News and Bad News

In a recent video from Jon Fleewood’s Substack he reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently canceled 22 mRNA vaccine projects worth $500 million, involving companies like Pfizer, Moderna, Sanofi, and CSL, after admitting mRNA shots are ineffective against COVID and flu. That is the GOOD news.

Now the BAD news:

Health and Human Services quietly preserved the only remaining mRNA initiative: Arcturus Therapeutics’ ARCT-2304 bird flu vaccine, funded by Bill Gates which uses dangerous self-replicating mRNA technology making the human body into a vaccine producing machine. This vaccine is also known to shed and can infect others. [27] [28] [29]

The FDA approved it in November 2024 without long-term safety data, and it received fast-track status in April 2025, amid a $500 million Trump administration project for government-owned bird flu vaccines. It sounds like déjà vu to me, a repeat of the Operation Warp Speed fiasco.

Fleetwood raised alarms about potential risks, including BARDA’s (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority the agency within the Department of Health and Human Services) acknowledgment that mRNA can accelerate viral mutations and prolong pandemics. Fleetwood exposed ties to gain-of-function research and Gates’ past comments on vaccines reducing global population by 10-15%. He suggested this selective continuation of ARCT-2304 bird flu vaccine could pave the way for a manufactured H5N1 bird flu crisis.[30]

I repeat, this latest move by President Trump’s administration reveals that he has not learned his lesson from his Operation Warp Speed fiasco.

Bill Gates told CNBC that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s $10 billion dollar investment in global NGO health organizations promoting vaccines, like Gavi, the Global Fund and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative yielded a 20-to-1 return on their investment. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation $10 billion returned $200 billion over two decades.[31]

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have recently been exposed as fronts for corruption, essentially acting as “slush funds” that launder taxpayer dollars and charitable donations to their foundations to benefit politicians, bureaucrats and oligarch’s far-left causes without proper oversight. This betrayal has enraged Americans who believed their tax dollars and charitable contributions were fighting poverty or disasters, not bankrolling rich Oligarchs with globalist agendas. Just recently NGO’s, including the Arabella Network, Soros Network, Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, Tides Foundation, Rockefeller Network, Singham Network and many others, funneled millions of “so-called NGO charity” dollars into coordinating the recent “No Kings” demonstrations.

Tying It All Together: The Depopulation Endgame

Vaccine shedding, an aspect never talked about, is part of the scheme to spread disease and depopulate. When the unvaccinated are scapegoated for outbreaks, hit back hard. Ask: If vaccines protect you, why fear the unvaccinated? That’s critical thinking 101. Expose the truth about vaccines and shedding. Then point the finger back to them as the true spreaders!

At the heart of these childhood disease outbreaks lies a far darker truth than the media’s scapegoating of the unvaccinated; it’s the engineered chaos from dangerous vaccine programs and the shedding, turning the vaccinated into silent spreaders while advancing a global depopulation agenda. Bill Gates stands as a colossal figure in this nightmare, funding lethal trials that maim, sterilize and kill in the name of “philanthropy,” all while exploiting vulnerable third-world populations as his personal lab rats. But Gates isn’t flying solo; he’s a key enforcer in a cabal of oligarchs, globalists, and elected and unelected officials who view humanity as a plague to be thinned out for easier control. This isn’t charity, it’s a calculated assault on life itself, using vaccines as one of their many weapons to depopulate billions and herd the survivors into their dystopian vision. Wake up, expose the globalist agenda and fight back. The outbreaks are just the beginning;

The real virus is their agenda.

Sources:

