A short message to all those who may not be WOKE but aren’t awake yet

By a madder-than hell Kathleen Marquardt

The Canadian government has been working to kill 800 healthy ostriches for about a year now. The owners were fighting to keep them alive as they have been raising them for years and are a great benefit to science (they are not injured or killed by the tests) and they were healthy – not diseased, not a danger to any other birds (or stupid people).

From CBS news “(Canadian Food Inspection Agency) The CFIA did not say how the ostriches would be killed, but multiple gunshots were heard at the Universal Ostrich Farm on Thursday night, according to Canadian media. The gunfire could be heard on a live video stream on farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney’s Facebook page. A follow-up piece from CBS said the most human way cull for bird flu was depopulation disposal (remember, the birds were healthy – no bird flu or other disease). And keep in mind, these were not food animals, so why was the Canadian Food Inspection Agency given control over this? They were put in charge to “manage depopulation disposal” – and the farm will be charged for the cost of slaughtering their animals. How cruel can you get?

Watch this!!!! from Redacted if you don’t look at any of the other links.

Keep in mind that the Canadian government has recently “euthanized” several thousand “useless eaters” (senior humans). When they are finished with the seniors, they will discover nd out groups that need to be removed from the earth. In what order? Patriots, conservatives, Christians, property owners, farmers – anyone not Woke, gay, mega-rich, or a useful idiot?

Yes, I’m mad. Wake up before you become fodder for the next depopulation disposal.

P.S. The follow-up, “euthanizing” the ostriches via guns

