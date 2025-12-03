We Must Stop the Growing AI Threat To Our Freedom

By Tom DeWeese

There is a growing drive to enslave us all through Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Digital ID systems implemented through government and corporations will have the unprecedented power to track, monitor, and control every aspect of your life – from your money and healthcare to your social connections.

Bill Gates, one of the most evil forces behind AI, has threatened that “Digital ID must be accepted by US Citizens by 2028. Otherwise, they risk exclusion from society.” That means controlling where you can travel. They will monitor who you associate with, what you spend your money on, and what you believe in politically!

In your bank the move is on to replace cash with digital currency. Your account can be closed at any time and the money confiscated – because, in reality there is no money. It’s just pretend wealth controlled at the whim of a government bureaucrat.

And what about the source of your income – your job? What I’m about to share with you is directly from a report promoting AI:

“As AI systems become more advanced, they will start to infiltrate various sectors, beginning with white-color jobs and eventually extending to blue-collar industries….This shift could lead to a situation where businesses simply don’t need human employees to maintain and increase profits…. One widely discussed solution to the potential job displacement caused by AI is Universal Basic Income. This concept involves providing all citizens with a regular, unconditional sum of money to ensure they can meet their basic needs, regardless of their employment status… the primary means of earning a living – is no longer necessary for many.”

This is a drive to slavery. You will have no control over your life. There will be no incentive to create new ideas and products. Corporations will dictate what products they want to make available concerning your food, clothes and housing. There will be no freedom of choice, no hopes, no dreams for your life. In short, AI is the greatest threat to human society ever conceived!

Today, the most noticeable part of the drive to enforce AI is the massive data centers being built across the country. These are needed to provide the huge databanks of information necessary to enforce AI control.

Each data center covers as much as ten acres or more of ground. Many are built in multiple groups. And most are in and around rural communities. These centers use huge amounts of water and electricity. Many communities are experiencing shortages and higher costs for both.

Why do they use so much energy? Well, according to the AI promoters, “AI systems analyze massive datasets to learn and improve over time. This requires processors, which consume energy.” As AI usage grows to control every aspect of human society more will be needed, and each will use more energy and cover more vital farmland.

So, what is their solution to the growing energy shortage caused by the hundreds of data centers being built? We must “invest in renewable energy.”

WIND AND SOLAR!!! That’s their solution. Must I say, as I have been warning for a few years – wind and solar are a joke. They produce next to nothing for the power grid. In reality, these tech tyrants plan to take your reliable energy sources to maintain their data centers — and force you to live on wind and solar. In other words – you will have no power. As the monstrous data centers are covering our vital farmland they are destroying the very culture of our rural communities – changing their look and feel.

Meanwhile, President Trump has been heard to support the drive for AI. That’s because he is surrounded by AI Masters who are convincing him that we must allow AI to take over every aspect of our society. They tell him it’s vital in order to beat China.

Yes, perhaps there are some military uses for AI, but we cannot Make America Great Again if our personal information, money supply and private property are not protected! AI must be controlled to protect our personal freedom! We must shout in a LOUD voice NO!! Stop the invasion of AI! And we must make it loud enough that President Trump hears it!!

You can help raise that voice to him in one of two ways. First, call the White House and leave the message that you oppose his support of AI in our everyday lives. Tell him to support our personal privacy. Here is the White House phone number: Phone # 202-456-1111

Or you can write a message to President Trump through the White House contact page. Use some of the information I have supplied in this Sledgehammer Action Alert. Here is the link: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

The good news is that many people have started to rise up in opposition to the growing data centers in their communities. Stopping the Data Centers is the first vital goal in stopping the growth of AI. Some local folks have had success in blocking them. But many more need to take a stand and build strong opposition in their communities. You must demand that your local elected officials stand with their citizens to protect your personal privacy, property rights and the culture of your community. Demand that your local representatives answer this questions – “WHO DO YOU REPRESENT, we the people or power-drive corporations?”

Call the White House and call your local representatives. It’s urgent. We must stop the growing Digital ID and AI threat. We must do it now!