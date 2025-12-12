How many Merkels do we have in the U.S?

By Kathleen Marquardt

The article below is from a German site that I follow. I decided to give Peter’s article in whole to you so you, too, can see how most, if not all, Western countries have their Merkels. The Marxist/globalists didn’t just work here in the U.S. putting in their automatons in every area of government, media, and education. You can spot them in France, Great Britain — pretty much everywhere that supposedly free-market countries exist. (my words in underline)

Merkel – she’s back December 9, 2025 By Peter Haisenko As long as the “traffic light” coalition governed and simply continued Merkel’s destructive policies, the former chancellor remained virtually invisible. Now Merz is tentatively attempting to reverse the migration chaos, and Merkel is already chiming in with criticism. Anyone who still believes Merkel was the beloved “Mutti” (Mommy) of Germany is about to be proven wrong. Merkel isn’t stupid. She knew what she was doing and what the consequences would be. Both when she shut down the nuclear power plants and when she opened the borders to millions of culturally alien migrants.

(Doesn’t this sound familiar? It just tells us that the globalists planted their programming in all western countries. And the outcome is the same everywhere, the outsiders who have no desire to take on our values, attitudes, and beliefs; they are just here – and everywhere — to implant their way of life).

Yes, she knew, because she was the one who said multiculturalism had failed, and she was the one who initially halted the shutdown of the nuclear power plants.

(Yep, shut down all nuclear plants.)

Only to then do the exact opposite. But her destructive actions began immediately after she entered politics in West Germany, when she was Environment Minister. As early as 1992,

(The year Agenda 21/Sustainable Development was foisted on the world.)

she set the limit for nitrogen oxides at the impossible 40 mg for what was then a distant future. The “diesel scandal” then occurred during her time in office. The physicist knew what she was doing. Merkel entered West German politics with a network dating back to East German times. Maisiere & Co. But she also quickly brought Friede Springer and Liz Mohn of Bertelsmann into her network. This gave her control over the media. Friede Springer and Liz Mohn have in common that they acquired their power over media conglomerates through marriage. But what is the history of the Bertelsmann Group? Let’s take a look at Wikipedia: The Nazi-era corporation Bertelsmann Heinrich Mohn, who took over the management of the company in 1921, was a supporter of the SS[10]From 1937 onwards, he participated in the “Performance Competition of German Enterprises” proclaimed by the German Labour Front (DAF), whose most successful participants were awarded the title of National Socialist model enterprise. [11] During the Second World War,C. Bertelsmann became the largest supplier to the Wehrmacht, [12] even ahead of the NSDAP’s central publishing house, Franz Ehert [13] Sales increased sharply, particularly between 1939 and 1941. [14] The publishing house distinguished itself with inexpensive “Bertelsmann Volksausgaben” [15] and published the “Bertelsmann Feldposthefte” [16]. Jewish forced laborers were employed in printing plants in Lithuania with which C. Bertelsmann cooperated. [17][18] In 1934, the publishing house added war memoirs to its catalog, which often contained blatant and sometimes blatant war propaganda. Examples include book on flying and Josef Grabler‘s *With Bombs and Machine Guns over Poland*. A key author was Will Vesper, who attacked Jewish literature and in 1933 had participated as the main speaker in a book burning of “un-German literature.” With the Wehrmacht editions, C. Bertelsmann achieved a total circulation of approximately 19 million copies between 1939 and 1944. The Nazi corporation receives the publishing license So much for Wikipedia. It’s also interesting that the British military government granted Bertelsmann a publishing license as early as 1946, even though they knew what Bertelsmann had been up to during the Nazi era. It can’t be that Merkel was unaware of this. So, she had no qualms about allying herself with a former Nazi organization. She, who later so vehemently opposed the “Nazi party” AfD, even though the AfD is the only major party that has never had former Nazis in its ranks. Yes, the Greens also had such figures in their leadership at their founding. It’s not wrong to call Merkel the first Green chancellor. She was also the one who, towards the end of her term, ensured that the Greens became so strong and entered government. With the complacent Scholz, it was thus guaranteed that their destructive policies would continue. The Greens guarantee the continuation of Merkel’s policies. With the strong Green Party, it was foreseeable that their policies of deindustrialization and mass immigration, increasingly alien to the culture, would continue. But the groundwork laid by the Greens has only now truly come to light. Following the model of the GDR, she has run Deutsche Bahn into the ground. This means she is responsible for the fact that nothing works on the railway anymore because necessary repairs have not been carried out. To ensure this continues, she installed the incompetent Pofalla on the railway’s board. “Stuttgart 21” and the Berlin airport also fall within her period of responsibility. Not to mention how Merkel inflated the bureaucracy to the point where no project can be completed within a reasonable timeframe.

(Put the name Obama here and you have our version.)

The excessive animal welfare laws, which delay projects indefinitely because some frogs first need to be relocated, are also her doing. Yes, Merkel had 16 years for her destructive work, and the “traffic light” coalition dutifully carried it through to completion. It was also Merkel who created the war in Ukraine. By fraudulently disregarding the Minsk agreements, she deceived Russia and the world after actively supporting the coup on the Maidan. Had she exerted sufficient pressure on Kyiv to adhere to the Minsk agreements, the current war would not have occurred, and millions of men might still be alive. Yes, that too is on her conscience.

(Our version of this is the scam of Trump/Ukraine scandal.)

And this too should not be forgotten: It was during the Merkel era that the gender madness was imposed on the people, further destroying our beautiful language.

(Ditto.)

She’s back!

During the “traffic light” coalition era, Merkel was nowhere to be heard. Not a peep from her. Everything continued according to her plans. But now, after the AfD became the strongest party and is pushing the Merz government, especially on migration policy, she has resurfaced. In essence: It’s completely unacceptable to reverse or even mitigate my policy of flooding the country with people from different cultures. Let’s not forget, she knew what she was doing. And she knows it was illegal.

(emphasis mine)

More than ten years ago, I called Merkel “Honecker’s revenge” and was reprimanded for it. Recently, there was a street survey asking: Name what Merkel did well for Germany. Not a single person was shown who could think of anything. It’s slowly dawning on the Germans that she was by no means the benevolent “Mutti” (Mommy) of Germany. And isn’t, as her interventions to correct her policies prove. She wants to protect and continue her destructive work. Merkel and the Federal Republic of Germany Remember her relationship with West Germany, when she disgustedly threw a small West German flag into the corner on stage. Remember her trembling fits, which only occurred when the German national anthem was played. Or when she nominated the completely unsuitable Laschet as her successor. This ensured that the Greens would be part of the next government with the SPD. She herself would have preferred to see the Greens as the strongest party and thus as the leader of the government, but the Germans ultimately didn’t want that. Imagine the woman with the speech impediment as Chancellor – as Merkel actually wanted. And please don’t forget: it was Merkel and her right-hand woman Spahn who pushed the Corona madness and the lockdowns to their extreme. The truly terrible times with face masks, forced vaccinations, and threatened professional bans are also their doing. And no, Lauterbach came later. I’d bet anything that Merkel and her cronies didn’t get mRNA injections. After all, the “RKI Files” show that they knew what this stuff could do and that “Corona” is no more dangerous than the flu. If Merkel disagrees, then she should prove with a blood test that she received the injections. A little joke: How do you know someone didn’t get an mRNA injection? They’re still alive.

(Boy, I would sure like to see Gates, Fauchi, etc tested, wouldn’t you?)

As long as everything continued according to Merkel’s perfidious plans, nothing was heard from her. The moment there are even the slightest hints of a change, she reappears, threatening with her media power, which still exists. But who is Merkel really? Who built her up, guided her, and supported her? How much of the “GDR” did Merkel bring with her? The Merkel whose career in the GDR ended so abruptly with reunification, and who then seamlessly ingratiated herself with Helmut Kohl. And treacherously dismissed him. It’s a shame that this destroyer of Germany won’t be brought to justice, even though there is ample cause for it.

(and we would like to see Clinton, Obama, and whoever was acting for Biden brought to justice – Bushes too.)

To understand how Merkel operates, one should read Gerold Keefer’s book: ” The Chancellor Who Came in from the Cold – Biography of an Unknown Woman.” It reveals how she used the sophisticated methods she learned in East Germany to outwit the naive West Germans. So cleverly, in fact, that they didn’t notice for almost 20 years. (End of Article)

How many “It’s a shame that this destroyer of Germany” United States won’t be brought to justice?

Know that this evil is everywhere. But don’t give up and say it’s too prevalent, we can’t get rid of it. We must! We have children. Are we going let them be destroyed by this evil? Not I.

It’s time to get on the school board or city council. It’s past time to take back our neighborhoods and counties.

Start your Freedom Pod now. Take back American independence.