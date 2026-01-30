A Challenge to Republican/Conservative Forces – What’s Your Plan to Win?

By Tom DeWeese

Republican spokesmen and conservative media continue to report with glee that the Democrats are out of control and finished as a political force. “They’re clueless,” “they’re crazy.” “Their leadership is completely out of control.” “The Democrats are done.” On and on it goes. “Are you tired of winning yet,” goes the most popular slogan. And, “The midterms are in the Republicans hands!”

My frustration grows as I’m forced to watch the absolute downfall of American freedom, led by those same pathetic Republican forces who have ignored and completely misunderstand the agenda they have been facing for over thirty years. Above all, they have no idea how dedicated the powers behind it are to assuring that it’s fully enforced. It’s an agenda of central power and control from the top. Its most dangerous aspect is its goal to eliminate independent sovereign nations and change our society through a platform of non-elected councils and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as they rule through fear from made-up crises. Their tools come under various names including Sustainable, Smart Growth, NetZero, open immigration (disguised as “free movement”), and the “Collective Good.” The real name is Technocracy, and the real goal is Globalism. The forces behind it are united under the United Nations and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Of course, President Trump has focused on much of the agenda in an effort to expose and stop it. His recent move to end funding and get us out of 31 United Nations agencies and 35 international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) are huge steps in the right direction for the goal to free us from the global chains. If the United Staters were to drop its membership in the United Nations, it would collapse overnight and the global forces would lose their base of operation. All of this has prompted some in the Trump Administration to declare that “globalism is dead.” Well no, it’s not.

However, Trump is one man. The federal government is massive in size. He can’t possibly see every detail, and every anti-MAGA effort to move the agenda forward. Who can he really trust? The new head of WEF is Larry Fink, the CEO of Blackrock, the most powerful corporation in the world. Blackrock is dedicated to enforcing the Global Agenda, especially through local communities. They leave no stone unturned as they cover every level of government, every issue, and every aspect of our lives. Stop them here and they pop up there. And the “Agenda” marches forward.

Their tactics — destroy the culture, history, and system of representative government. Control the education system to change the actual knowledge of an entire generation to assure their compliance. Enforce massive immigration, eliminate property rights, destroy individual liberties, and divide the citizens. All under the excuse of protecting the collective. Above all, grab control of the election process to assure outcomes and maintain their forces in power. Label the opposition as radical, racist, and violent. That’s how it works. We are made to look like the bad guys. And too many fear the label and seek ways to compromise. And each failure to stand strong for freedom means a loss of that freedom. Soon it becomes forgotten. Destroy history. The Constitution becomes a forgotten piece of paper. That’s not a difference of political opinion, it’s deadly Revolution.

Let’s just take a quick look around the nation to see the agenda marching forward. New York City is now a communist fortress. Private property rights are being eliminated, small business is facing destruction under a mass of new regulations, and taxes rule the day – all in the name of warm and fuzzy collectivism. How free and honest do you suspect the election system is in current New York City?

Of course, Minnesota is currently ground zero for frontal attacks to push the agenda. Why the total insistence on illegal immigration protection? Because the number one tool to change our culture and bury our history is to fill the space with those who have no knowledge of either. A blank slate doesn’t question rules and regulations that defy a history of personal freedom. Was it not always so? And it must be noted: it is not the citizens of Minnesota who are leading this attack. The ground forces are dedicated, paid activists fully trained in public confrontation and dedicated to the cause of destroying our free society. And they are succeeding in getting our own citizens to begin questioning and opposing the very ideas that founded this nation.

These two examples are the best for exposing their tactic of direct confrontation to government authority. Keep the nightly news focused on the violence in Minneapolis and miss something much more dangerous. Watch what’s happening inside the parameters of normal local and state laws and government traditions around the country as step by step the agenda moves forward.

The major example of that is Virginia where last November’s election shocked nearly everyone. Against all odds, the Democrats won the office of Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General. In addition, Republicans lost thirteen House seats. Democrats now control the Virginia House of Representatives 64-36.

Now, with these dedicated Leftist forces in control, within the first week of its new legislative session, the word spread that Virginia is headed to be the new California as the Democrats piled on the legislation to radically change the state.

Immediately the Democrats presented two Constitutional Amendments. The first allows for a child to be aborted in the third trimester. The second Amendment went right after control of redistricting congressional maps to ensure they gain more members in Congress. Then came the rush for more taxes, including raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, mandatory paid sick leave totaling over $2 billion in new taxes, and income tax increases on higher earners. All of this leads to a direct attack on local businesses and their ability to survive.

The Republican response is to simply try to add amendments to this legislation in a wasted attempt to make it just a little less damaging. They have no ability to stop this drive for more government control.

Meanwhile, new Governor Spanberger just signed an executive order to make Virginia a sanctuary state to protect illegal immigrants – as the entire nation is watching the violence in Minnesota!

The lies of the environmental scare tactics, abortion, illegal immigration, tax the productive, attack farmers and their vital property rights, end single family neighborhoods, kill the dollar and move to digital control, invade our personal privacy with AI digital surveillance, and more and more government!! THIS IS THE AGENDA!! Do these global forces look defeated? They are growing stronger. They have not backed off; they continue to push the agenda forward. These are not just confused out-of-touch Democrats!

The problem begins with a confused and out of touch Republican response. As the Democrats have built the structure to gain control, Republicans have not only ignored it, they have actually joined in to help build it. Example, in last November’s election, Republicans called on their supporters to vote early – “that’s how we will win.” Then they lost everything. Why? Because early voting, mail-in voting, and voting machines are the structure created by Democrats. Their people are the ones in place collecting the early and mail in votes. They can see if their candidate needs help from strong Republican opposition. And they rush to make the changes.

Meanwhile, Republicans have done next to nothing to gain an honest, legal voting system. They have not demanded that voting rolls be cleaned. In Virginia it has been discovered that there is a 32% duplication rate of registered voters. Republicans did nothing to correct it. Do you think this might be why they lost?

Too many Republicans and conservative activists have accepted one of two misguided positions. Some have accepted the lie that the radical left and its globalism is dead and they are defeated. Not true. The other misguided position is that the leftist forces are too strong and there is nothing we can do. Not true. The fact is that the Left is amazed that they are succeeding too easily.

The real difference in the fight is this – the Left has an agenda and the Right does not. I challenge you to tell me what the Rights’ agenda is. How do you define freedom? What are your goals to achieve it? The Left has every detail written out to define, promote, and enforce their agenda. That’s why the Right is forced on the defense instead of the offense.

Right now, those of us who support limited government and the rights it protects have got to get involved. Especially at the local level. For the past few years I have been working to teach local activists how to build a Freedom Pod in their community. We must make our local elected officials answer the question – who do they represent? Make them feel pressure from us just as the Left has done for years. Communicate with the people in your town – let them know what these policies will do to your lives and demand that the local officials stop. Be there and be committed. It’s your life and your children’s future.

For those who have been attacking Trump for being too aggressive and dictatorial you must understand he is combating a fully dedicated revolutionary Leftist democrat force and a timid Republican opposition. Trump’s strategy is to take strong action to eliminate those false councils and their tyrannical powers and then reestablish the true rule of law. He’s not setting up a dictatorship. He’s driving to eliminate it. Trump can give us a powerful base to work from. But he can’t do it alone. He’s one man against a determined enemy with an agenda of destruction. He needs each of us to join the fight and take action. Especially at the local level.

Above all, it’s time to establish a FREEDOM AGENDA and demand that our elected representatives s at every level of government dedicate themselves to enforcing it. We must get as determined to achieve freedom as the Left has been to destroy it. Define freedom and how to achieve it through every avenue including the economy, property rights, the education system, health care, personal choice, the election system, etc. Make sure this agenda is included in every piece of legislation at every level of government. As Rocky once said, “That’s how winning is done!”

I challenge the Conservative Movement to join me in writing that Freedom Agenda to fully define our goals to reestablish freedom, prepare the tactics and strategies needed to achieve it, and begin to move at every level of government to enforce it. Let’s get off the defense and prepare to win.