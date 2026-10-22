Woke 2, De-civilizing American Society Through Education

By Kathleen Marquardt

Several years ago, I wrote an article, “Woke: the Culmination of the Marxist Education System” where there was this quote from “Mental health and world citizenship”: “Principles of mental health cannot be successfully furthered in any society unless there is progressive acceptance to the concept of world citizenship.”

That word “progressive” tells it all, progressing downward to “The new view is that the higher and more obligatory relation is to society rather than to the family; the family goes back to the age of savagery while the state belongs to the age of civilization”.

A friend sent me an article from Renewing America: Woke: Key Definitions and Concepts. I recommend their site. Today, I’d like to expand with the caveat that Woke is still the claptrap of those who are out to destroy our county (and the world) via education. Regretfully, due to the dumbing down of American education since the 1800s, the Global Elite have made major advances toward that goal.

More recently, Doctor Shirley McCune. Authored a 63 page working paper in 1983. For the Kansas State Department of Education, titled “Framing a Future for Education”, in which she stated schools must become more effective and more efficient in providing society with human resources which are essential for our national well-being.” She went on to say that students will be expected to develop, “ability to work in groups, use skills and critical thinking, problem solving, synthesizing, decision making, and communication; key factors for successful participation in the workforce.” Students would be the products or “Human capital for society’s economic system, and there would be “lifelong learning with an increase in adult education and retraining. The future of all institutions and our total society rest on our ability to develop human capital or “‘to grow better people”.”

That was over 40 years ago, but you can see that the plan was working just as the Global Elite scripted it. In his book, Race to the Bottom, Luke Rosiak noted that Educrats wanted to eliminate anything that could function as an objective assessment of the scholastic competence of American children — and, therefore, their own job performance. New York City paid race consultant Glenn Singleton nearly $900,000 and instructed teachers in 2019 that “perfectionism”, “worship of the written word”, “individualism” and “objectivity.” were aspects of White Supreme Culture. The idea that reading was white supremacist, and therefore undesirable, undercut one of the most basic missions of teachers. But for Educrats, it was convenient, since in some minority -heavy schools in the city, only 5% of the kids were proficient in reading during certain school years.

And in the article “A chronology of Education with Quotable Quotes” Dr. Cuddy noted: “By the early 1970s, National Education Association presidents such as Catherine Barrett were so emboldened that they began to talk of de-emphasizing academic basics in favor of teachers becoming philosophical ‘change agents.’”

Okay, so they are dumbing down our children, convincing the non-whites that they need to be change agents to destroy democracy, education, and Christianity while taking over the world. Except, it won’t be those dumbed-down change agents that will be the world leaders, it will be the Global Elite and those who do their bidding will be among the first to become useless eaters needing to be removed for the next level of brain-washed serfs for the elite.

Since that early article I wrote, just several years ago, this evil has spread so much faster and more degrading, despicable, and destructive. There may be a few schools that still try to teach proper subjects well and unbiased, but that is not the norm. To truly teach without the brainwashing of the despicable, would require using books from 100 years ago. Home schooling is the only place one can find at least decent subjects that are presented without Marxist bent. But the Department of Education notes that only 3.3% of America’s children are home schooled.

Obviously, many parents with children in our government schools oversee their studies and work to give them a good basis in truth. But, with the kids in school for hours a day, there is no way the parent can counter-act much of the lies and brainwashing they get five days a week.

The UN, UNISEF, National Teachers Association, and, and, and are all destroying our children and abetting the Global Elite to take over the world. Those kids, even when they are grown up, will have no idea of the evils they are living in and, thus, unable to help throw them off.

We are the last guards. What are we waiting for?