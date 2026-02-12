Stop the Chemtrail Destruction: Here’s a bill every legislator needs to support

By Kathleen Marquardt with assist by Robert Powell, Lt. ret.

Environmentalists have been using geoengineering to create the lies of climate change. They have used geoengineering to create unusual weather patterns to bolster the lie of climate change.

For decades governments have used various methods to alter or manipulate the atmosphere starting with cloud seeding to make rain for agriculture. That is a perfectly innocent use of geo-engineering. Regretfully, the powers-that-be who would control the world have devised far more negative, even demonic, uses.

In order to achieve a couple of aims for the New World Order, those powers have recently been using geoengineering in evil ways. i.e. drought in Northern California and Hawaii, flooding people out of their homes in Texas, for example – pretending it’s “Climate Change”; not that it’s been manipulated or seeded with poisonous materials – tone being coal ash over high volume nuclear plants cooling towers. We probably aren’t even aware of all the times these tactics are being used. But our world is being destroyed as we sit here and watch, being told that nothing nefarious is going on.

Tactical Evidence:

We need to put a stop to it now. The Arizona bill below, covers these esoteric or oblique issues. If we can get even half or more states to ban these human, animal, and plant poisons, we will have started taking back our beautiful planet.

Sec. 2. Title 13, chapter 29, Arizona Revised Statutes, is amended by adding section 13-2931, to read:

13-2931. Unlawful manufacturing, acquisition, possession or making of modified messenger ribonucleic acid injections or products; enforcement; nonfeasance in public office; classification; definition

A. It is unlawful for a person to INTENTIONALLY or knowingly manufacture, acquire, possess or make readily accessible to another person modified messenger ribonucleic acid injections or products.

b. The governor, the attorney general and all county attorneys, county sheriff’s departments and other law enforcement agencies shall collaborate and shall use all lawful means necessary to enforce this section.

c. The enforcement of this section is a mandatory duty imposed by law. A state or local government official who knowingly fails to enforce or investigate violations of this section after being provided with reasonable evidence of violations is guilty of nonfeasance in public office pursuant to section 38-443.

d. A resident of this state may seek injunctive relief, declaratory relief and monetary damages from this state or a state or local government official for lack of enforcement of this section.

e. A violation of this section is a class 2 felony and may be prosecuted under section 13-2308.01 as terrorism and under section 13-2308.03 as unlawful use of an infectious biological substance when the elements of those offenses are established. A person convicted of a violation of this section is subject to the enhanced penalties prescribed in sections 13-2308.01 and 13-2308.03 when applicable, including the possibility of life imprisonment if the violation causes a person’s death.

f. For the purposes of this section, “MODIFIED messenger ribonucleic acid injections or products”:

1. Means any of the following:

(a) With regards to COVID-19 injections, modified messenger ribonucleic acid as related to the gene altering agents. For the purposes of this subdivision, “gene altering” means to substitute two N-methyl-pseudouridine amino acids for the usual uridine components to elude immune destruction of the messenger ribonucleic acid, which then allows the messenger ribonucleic acid that produces the pathogenic Spike protein to exist within cells for a longer period of time.

(b) Any injection or product that contains modified messenger ribonucleic acid.

(c) Any human gene therapy product for any infectious disease indication, regardless of whether the administration is termed an immunization, a vaccination or another similar term.

(d) Nanotechnology or nanoparticles that alter genes and that create a biosynthetic cell replication.

(e) self-amplifying or self-replicating modified messenger ribonucleic acid. For the purposes of this subdivision, “self-amplifying” or “self-replicating” means a form of modified messenger ribonucleic acid that is capable of making copies of itself once inside a cell, leading to a higher level of antigen production over a prolonged period.

2. Does not include naturally occurring messenger ribonucleic acid that is a single-stranded molecule of ribonucleic acid that corresponds to the genetic sequence of a gene.

Sec. 3. Legislative intent

It is the intent of the legislature to designate modified messenger ribonucleic acid injections and products as biological agents and weapons of mass destruction as defined in section 13-2301, Arizona Revised Statutes, as amended by this act, and to both:

1. Declare that their use is an act of terrorism under section 13-2308.01, Arizona Revised Statutes, and an unlawful use of an infectious biological substance under section 13-2308.03, Arizona Revised Statutes.

2. Prohibit their possession, use or distribution in this state.

Sec. 4. Short title

This act may be cited as the “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act”.

Sec. 5. Emergency

This act is an emergency measure that is necessary to preserve the public peace, health or safety and is operative immediately as provided by law.

Please share this with everyone you know; the more people we can wake up, the more that will be pushing for this evil to be ended. Send it to all your local officials.