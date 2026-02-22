Education or Indoctrination? It’s now or never – you choose

By Kathleen Marquardt

Okay, parents, how many of you have gone to your local city hall, county commission meeting and petitioned that they work with you to get all schoolbooks removed until proven innocent of brainwashing your children?

Lopping off the head of the Department of Education in D.C. was a great token, but it did nothing to remove the lies, brainwashing, and dumbing-down of our children. This can only be done locally! That means YOU. It is time (past time, really) to get yourself active in your local politics – all the way up to the state. And NOW!

We have had so many generations of children raised through our schools that it is surprising that there are as many Red states. It goes to show that our children still have the ability to think. But for how much longer under the AI revolution? We have decades of anti-human, anti-Christian, anti-reason indoctrination to undo – if it’s at all possible at this late stage. I believe it is, but we don’t have long. And I’M NOT EXAGGERATING. Tempus fugit. We’ve wasted too much time and dumbed-down too many children already.

As Publius Hulda so succinctly put it:

In a nutshell, the philosophy of our Founding Era, which was based on Reason and the recognition of God-ordained Fixed Principles, was taken away from us; and replaced with the subjective philosophies of Pragmatism & Existentialism, both of which reject Reason and deny the existence of Objective Truth & Fixed Principles. These are now the prevailing dogma of our Time; and unless we promptly repudiate them, we will fall.

Alexander Hamilton, James Madison & John Jay (authors of The Federalist Papers), and others at the Federal Convention of 1787, were well educated, exquisitely knowledgeable in statecraft & political philosophy, embraced the concepts of Objective Reality & Fixed Principles, knew Logic, and could think. George Washington, a man renowned for his Moral Character, which was based on Christian Principles, presided over the Convention.

In 2011 Charlotte Thompson Iserbyt wrote The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America. She had worked in the Department of Education under Reagan and found boxes of proof that our government was brainwashing our children in the schools we pay to educate them. As she said:

For generations, America produced innovators, inventors, and independent thinkers—people who challenged authority, built industries, and made this country the most powerful force in the world. But today? The average high school graduate can barely read at an eighth-grade level, lacks basic financial literacy, and has no clue how their own government works. This wasn’t an accident. It was designed.

Through a series of calculated decisions – removing civics, gutting traditional academics, replacing knowledge with indoctrination – they have deliberately dumbed us down. And the most infuriating part? We paid for our own destruction through taxpayer-funded education, massive teachers’ unions, and globalist influence over curriculum.

In previous articles on the education system being foisted on us through the unconstitutional Department of Education, I explained the BSTEP program

Page 255 of BSTEP (288 of the PDF) has a chart “Detailing the Controlling Elite,” the Overview reads:

The Protestant Ethic will atrophy as more and more enjoy varied leisure and guaranteed sustenance. Work as the means (illegible) end of living will diminish in importance except for a few with exceptional motivation, drive, or aspiration. No major source of a sense of worth and dignity will replace the Protestant Ethic. Most people will tend to be hedonistic, and a dominant elite will provide “bread and circuses” to keep social dissension and disruption at a minimum.

Consequences

A small elite will carry society’s burdens. The resulting impersonal manipulation of most people’s lifestyles will be softened by provisions for pleasure seeking and guaranteed physical necessities. Participatory democracy in the American-ideal mold will mainly disappear. The worth and dignity of individuals will be endangered on every hand. Only exceptional individuals will be able to maintain a sense of worth and dignity.

There is little doubt that environments do change. To recognize present and future environments one must know the sources of change which create a new environment. Technology is the major source of change. It opens up possibilities of manipulating, mastering and transforming nature, resources, time and space. It offers a systematic disciplined approach to objectives, permits precision and measurement and a systems concepts that may be quite contrary to traditional religious, esthetic and intuitive modes. Because of technology, decision-making can be based on such techniques as simulation model construction, linear programming, and operations research. (note: it mentions that those students who are “worthless” for the New World Order will be provided drugs to keep them ‘comfortable’.)

Now that we have technocracy, all this has been put on steroids. No need for drugs. And they can go a step further than just giving them drugs to pseudo-sedate them. They can speed up the reduction of human population – forget Planned Parenthood and abortions.

Curtis Yarvin and Nick Land, formed the Neoreactionary Movrmrny (NRx), often referred to as the Dark Enlightenment, is an anti-democratic, anti-egalitarian, and reactionary political philosophy that advocates for a return to traditional, hierarchical, and autocratic forms of government, such as monarchism or corporate-style governance. No need for abortions –in a 2008 blog post on “Patchwork”, Yarvin wrote: “However, it helps us describe the problem we are trying tgo solve. Our goal, in short, is a humane alternative to genocide. That is: the ideal solution achieves the same result as mass murder (the removal of undesirable elements from society, but without any of the moral stigma. Perfection cannot be achieved on both these counts, but we can get closer than most might think. The best humane alternative to genocide I can think of is not to liquidate the wards – either metaphorically or literally – but to virtualize them. A virtualized human is in permanent solitary confinement, waxed like a bee larva into a cell which is sealed except for emergencies. This would drive him insane, except that the cell contains an immersive virtual-reality interface which allows him to experience a rich, fulfilling life in a completely imaginary world.”

That’s put pretty bluntly; no one should wonder about Yarvin’s or Land’s intentions. But note, this is just the modern day method of achieving the ends that we have been fed by globalists for decades. One of the first things we were informed that needed to be done to save the Earth was to reduce the human population. Well, here you’ve got it – those people being cared for through Dark Enlightenment aren’t going to be making babies or be fussing about their lot in life. They are going to be brain-dead wards until they are eliminated.

How many of you who are married and thinking about having families in the future? Do you think your offspring won’t be tagged for this future? Are you one of the global elites? If not, I’d think it time to open my eyes and start standing up for sound science, reason, logic, compassion, and God.