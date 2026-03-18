AI and the Cashless Society: Freedom or Slavery?

By Tom DeWeese

The threat to control our society with artificial intelligence (AI) is growing. That’s why I believe it’s urgent that Americans take strong action to stop or at least take serious action to control it!

Digital ID systems implemented through government and corporations will have the unprecedented power to track, monitor, and control every aspect of your life – from your money and healthcare to your social connections.

Bill Gates, one of the most powerful proponents behind AI, has threatened that “Digital ID must be accepted by US Citizens by 2028. Otherwise, they risk exclusion from society.” That means controlling where you can travel. They will monitor who you associate with, what you spend your money on, and what you believe in politically!

In your bank the move is on to replace cash with digital currency. The account can be closed at any time and the money confiscated – because, in reality there is no money. It’s just pretend wealth controlled at the whim of a government bureaucrat.

Do you fully understand what NO CASH means and how you will be personally affected? A cashless society means fully digital. Cash won’t exist. Banks will have full control of every single dollar in your accounts. Every transaction will be recorded. You will control nothing.

You won’t be able to have a hidden supply of backup cash in the house for getting the little things you need.

It means no more money in birthday cards, or extra cash earned for some odd jobs to help you balance your budget on a rainy day.

Your grandchildren will never know what a piggy bank is.

No more charity collections or yard sales to raise extra money by getting rid of some old stuff.

Every transaction can be blocked by a non-elected government bureaucrat. If they have any questions about a transaction, they will be able to freeze your accounts – for your own good, of course!

And here is a vital detail. The government will decide what you can and cannot buy. This will come after the government has created regulations about what products a company may sell – all for your safety. You know what I mean – electric cars, bikes or public transportation instead of gas-powered cars in those 15 minute cities you city council is building.

And look at the growing control over farmland that’s being buried under wind and solar projects – or the thousands of acres being put under roof by massive data centers. Eventually they will tell you we have a food shortage.

Now government will have to control what you purchase to eat. Remember, we’ve recently been told that someday soon we will need to eat bugs instead of beef, ham and chicken. Every single person I’ve talked to about this has adamantly declared they will NEVER eat bugs! Oh? But what if the government declares a food emergency and bugs are all you will be able to purchase with your controlled cashless, digital bank account?

And let’s add one more layer to the control – your source of money. How do you earn it? Many reports have shown that the massive move to control us with AI will affect and even eliminate a lot of jobs people currently have. What is the plan for those who become jobless? Here is their plan in their own words!

“As AI ‘systems become more advanced, they will start to infiltrate various sectors, beginning with white-color jobs and eventually extending to blue-collar industries….This shift could lead to a situation where businesses simply don’t need human employees to maintain and increase profits…. One widely discussed solution to the potential job displacement caused by AI is Universal Basic Income. This concept involves providing all citizens with a regular, unconditional sum of money to ensure they can meet their basic needs, regardless of their employment status… the primary means of earning a living – is no longer necessary for many.”

This is a drive to slavery. You will have no control over your life. There will be no incentive to create new ideas and products. Corporations will dictate what products are available concerning your food, clothes and housing.

There will be no freedom of choice, no hopes, no dreams for your life. In short, the cashless society of AI is the greatest threat to human society ever conceived!

The excuse they are using to enforce the cashless society is the continued drop in the value of cash and the huge expense to produce our coins and dollar bills. The government just stopped producing pennies.

The real solution must be to return our dollar to the gold standard. Paper dollars were created as certificates representing the value through gold reserves. When President Richard Nixon took us off the gold standard, the value of the paper dollars was exposed. They now lose value on a daily basis, propped up only by government lies.

Perhaps you’ve heard the old joke that only government can take a valuable commodity like paper, slap ink on both sides and render it worthless. That’s our dollar of today. The government’s answer now is to move us to a cashless society and control it all in a worthless computer! In that system there will be no free market, no personal wealth, no private property that holds any value. Our whole nation will become the tyrannical copy of New York City under its new communist mayor!

This cashless society must be stopped. To do that you and I must build a loud and strong opposition to it. Right now, President Trump is surrounded by technocrats who are constantly pushing him to move forward to build the cashless society. He must hear from us! He must know that we oppose this insanity. I believe that if we can build that opposition and he hears us he will take the right action.

So, I’m asking you to do one of three things. You can call the White House and leave a message of opposition. A thousand calls in one day would certainly be noticed. Here is the White House phone number: Phone # 202-456-1111

Or you can write a message to President Trump through the White House contact page. Use some of the information I have supplied in this article. Here is the link: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

The third way to contact him is to write a letter and mail it to The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500. Again, if he suddenly receives thousands of phone calls, emails and letters that will have a huge impact!

Whichever way you contact him, express your opposition to the cashless society and urge him to issue a new Executive Order to protect cash by returning America to the Gold Standard.

President Trump is being heavily pressured by powerful forces both in and around the government to enforce the cashless society. We have got to counter that pressure and let him know the American people are opposed. I feel certain he will do the right thing, but he must hear from us. Please make those calls or write the emails or your letters as I have indicated above.

This will be one of the most important fights for the cause of freedom you and I will ever wage! Please share this information with your friends and neighbors! Urge them to call or write. We need to build those responses to win this fight!