Will You be a Global Minion

by Lynne M Taylor

(aka: Common Core Diva)

Over the past few years, there’s been a push to create a 2nd United Nations Charter that would render the original 1945 one obsolete. Many behind this push truly believe the 1st Charter, is, in fact, not helpful for living in the 21st Century. You may already know all this, but did you know that closely associated with a 2nd Charter, is a quest to create a global parliament?!

While you may assume all this has absolutely nothing to do with education, I can assure you, it absolutely and completely involves education. Not simply from a public school angle, but from our entire cultural environment which seeps into every aspect of our lives.

Recently, I’ve uncovered several documents and other information, that is a ‘smoking gun’ of evidence that these two movements are deeply dependent upon each other to succeed. Woven throughout the latter (global parliament) is the idea that most citizens of the world are not only ‘okay’ with the movement toward a one world government, but ALSO would vote for it! Will you be among these citizens?! Will you be a ‘global minion’?

For the balance of this article, I’ll be providing you the evidence which I’ve shared via my most recent episodes for “Clear Sightings” on Catching Fire News, as well from my more recent interviews, on this urgent topic of discussion.

In 2025, I was a guest on the podcast for “Geopolitics & Empire” with my dear friend Hrvoje Moric. We discussed, at length, the impacts of Common Core (still in existence, just rebranded) and how its influence has permeated all levels of education, to help pave the way for global, tyrannical, governance. In that interview, we exposed Democracy Without Borders (DWB) and the fact that the US was NOT a member-state.

Back in February 2026, I gave the rallying cry for what was intended to be kept from the public’s eye (meaning everyday citizens). What was that? That the DWB (a proud UN partner) had conducted a ‘global survey’. This survey was being reported as undying proof that a global parliament was something everyone wants. When the survey details are revealed, the US IS included, even without DWB membership! The survey claims that the methods used to report data to support overwhelming preference for a global parliament, but never shares just how many Americans were surveyed. In fact, no nation’s actual number of participants is given, only percentages! Think about this, percentages can be very deceptive! One hundred percent of 1 person, is still 100 percent! Does this mean only one American participated? Or did hundreds?

In my way of thinking, if EVERY citizen is ‘on board’ where was my survey? Or yours? Did you receive an email or postal letter with an opportunity to weigh in?!

This question, along with others very similar in nature, were asked for a younger audience in this March 15th podcast produced by my good friend, Joshua Lee. Don’t let the name of the podcast deter you from listening! We discussed the DWB’s “Tyranny Tracker” that’s set up to ‘rat out’ governments which are abusive; however, as much data tracking as We the People are being subjected to, it doesn’t take much to see that this type of tracker can be used on everyday citizens. Also discussed the actual nightly data capture being carried out on EVERY citizen, worldwide via a technology group for the World Bank (another proud UN partner). Note that the article reporting the data capture is from 2021.)

The second “Clear Sightings” show I’ve recorded on the global parliament, was released on Rumble. In that episode, I revealed several documents that explain

a few key elements for not only the 2nd UN Charter to succeed, but also advance the global parliament.

Here’s a short list of elements:

a) An October week long push for global parliament, which repeats every year (latest one was 2025) and will impact every nation.

b) Expect even more governmental and economic undermining (separate from current political events happening now).

c) The UN Security Council (which the US is a permanent member and is serving as the lead nation in 2026) is crucial to the 2nd UN Charter. Most importantly, the Council’s veto power is on the chopping block, which without a veto power, opens Pandora’s Box for a global governance “free-for-all”.

d) A current push to bring the “Global South’s” education and schools up to that of the other UN regions (ex: Global North), reveals roots for every American to not only study, but use to help paint a clearer picture of what’s in the future for our young men and women.

e) A global parliament will be split into 3 houses. The House of the People will hold 1,000 globally elected representatives. The House of Nations will provide 300 nations a ‘seat at the table’ and a House of Counselors will provide 200 individuals an opportunity to assist. However, think about it: a mere 1500 people to rule over the rest of the world?! (see the image below)



(source link: https://www.ef-gov.org/en/world-government/organs/world-parliament)

The last point I wish for you to understand is that UNESCO, under a global governance system will continue its international education strings it’s been orchestrating for decades! It will just be out in the open for the first time in history. Consider this image from my blog:



(Full article: https://www.commoncorediva.com/2017/10/14/a-response/ )

Actions for Everyday People:



In closing, please know that I’ll be continuing my research on this topic.

In the meantime, here’s what you can do:

a) share this article

b) research the links and see the evidence for yourselves

c) share the information with like minded citizens

d) remember to support APC’s Catching Fire News

e) consider hosting me for your next group meeting

Sources: