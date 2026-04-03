British economic control over the globe is now exposed by this President

The City of London has controlled economics and global trade to the detriment of every country, especially America

By Kathleen Marquardt

Based on the above, I recommend to everyone to read Banking 1770 and Onward

As always, most interesting and cogent. Since the ” World Religion” has been in operation for over 300 years, not including the Islamic ” religion”, is it possible that a mis-reading of the tea leaves is possible. – meantime I found this little tidbit, at the bottom of a Graphic noting the ongoing Regionalizing of the American Continent:

As this is just questioning the narrative, anyone for that matter, this is also known, concerning the Banking operations historically.

1. In the 1770s, London’s private banks developed the Bankers’ Clearing House. Standard, Clearing, settlement.

2. In 1844, the Bank Charter Act placed the Bank of England above this structure by making it the sole issuer of banknotes. There was now a single institution that decided what counted as money.

3. The Fabian Society, founded in 1884, had been working toward exactly this. The Fabians believed society could be reshaped without revolution — gradually, through institutions. Their method was straightforward: get the right people into the right positions, and the policy follows. Get the policy right, and the administration follows. Same three steps.

4. They built the London School of Economics in 1895 to train the administrators. LSE produced the civil servants, economists, and planners who staﬀed Whitehall for decades.

5. The Fabian Socialists, assisted establishment of the ( RIIA ) the Royal Institute of International Aﬀairs in 1920, still housed at Chatham House.

a. For 47 years European Banksters bankrolled Iran’s tyrannical, murderous regime.

6. The obvious now appears, in that the American Continent, in especially the United States, the long intent is to remove money from asset. In doing so, the citizens of the United States will no longer own property as an asset, either for protection as the Founding Documents, or the intentional use of water as the incremental building of the Indigenous Tribal operations. The asset is disconnected from the monetary system. Schwab outed the system when he, ( attributed anyway ) noted that YOU, will own nothing an YOU will be happy. Nope: London and British empire have held the globe in literal hostage.

Simply noting the map under-print, has to make one pause.

Being somewhat nephritic, and pretending the Founding Documents have strength, it could appear that the President is moving away from the danger to we the citizens ( not people by the way).

Hence the rush to Islamize, the rush to depopulate, weaken the Founding Documents at any cost? When the President stresses Make America Great, it is axiomatic that disengagement of Lloyds, the subsets, the UN, Bretton Woods, the Alger Hiss’s of the World, is the effort.

Noting his call to common law, exposes the Fabian shift from the “Lady of Liberty” of Judicial or common Law, to the great Humanitarian Hoax of commune- Administrative law of the winner & loser.

Last, noting the insertion of Environmental Religion, Consensus operations, intentional interpretation of the Constitution, as if by magic and useful dupes as the Communitarians call them appear as the No Kings fake, nonorganic use of ill-educated. Totally funded by sycophants of the CCP and groups against the U.S.

When the President stresses “Make America Great”, it is axiomatic that disengagement of Lloyds, the subsets, the UN, Bretton Woods, the Alger Hiss’s of the World, is the effort. The President is absolutely correct and the “No Kings fools”, Media sycophants, Environmental grant funds agents must fail. Noting his call to common law, exposes the “1913” Fabian shift from the “Lady of Liberty” of Judicial or common Law, to the great Humanitarian Hoax of commune- Administrative law of the winner & loser.

1913:

Or, as the old Red dictum goes, “Communism must be built with non-Communist hands.” To engage the non-Communist dupes in these endeavors, though, requires rhetorical camouflage and deception. A prime example of this rhetorical treachery can be found in the judicial revolution launched in 1913 with the Conference on Legal and Social Philosophy organized by Fabian Socialists Harold Laski, John Dewey, Morris Cohen, and Roscoe Pound. Cohen’s son, Felix, later boasted that it is from this conference that “much of the social and philosophical consciousness of modern American jurisprudence derives.” Felix Cohen openly proclaimed; It is impossible to attempt overthrow of Capitalism as an economic system without at the same time attacking the substance of capitalist law. As well, Federal Reserve pushed through Congress. Wilson hired, to eﬀect this. Taft had to be defeated to effect this. Rockefeller & Morgan bought up 159 News Corporations, while J.P. Morgan financed the Roosevelt “Bull Moose” vote splitting campaign. The ESC. substack goes on to add each new step designed to shut down Capitalism, individual freedom, morality, and sound science to gain world control. IMHO it should be read for all; ESC. hits all the main points including world religion, the Earth Charter, Global Environment Monitoring System, a Global Ethic, the Sustainable Development Goals, the financial control of Compliance via grants for good behavior, and much more.

As you read above, you realize that, yes, the President, after 300 years of weakness and grift by so many, has put together the steps that have brought us to be a world where at least one country is regaining freedom, property rights, and the rule of law. While the entire world is being drawn into the complete downfall of civilization with attempt to openly destroy the God Almighty place created and ordained by Founders. if successful in breaking the virtual chains of slavery, the hope and trust is the world can come out from the shadows, without another Revolution against the tyranny that never left.

Last for those who remain, the NO KINGS operation is funded by the desperate losers in our regaining of our Founding Documents, control of our Economic system, getting some revenge for the Murder of Kennedy for his four parallel objectives – gaining the freedom of the Persian culture and citizens after years of British ignored butchery. The funding comes from Soros, the Philanthropic Foundations, the CFR members (Rockefeller, and the others) and an American living in Communist China.

See: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/beyond-parody-no-kings-protesters-yell-abolish-police/

In conclusion, from the beginning, the quest for freedom from the tyranny of taxation by religion of the Government, to our ancestors travels to the new world, founding of the Country thorough Almighty Gods protections, to this day, we have been under a position where the British never left, introduced evil in the form of the good, bleeding our treasure, crippling other Countries, noting Iran. The sadness of the dupes of the “No Kings” movement, a classic example of paid groups who use fools in pretense of organic solidarity is not the first time.

Since the ” World Religion” has been in operation for over 300 years, not including the Islamic ” religion”, is it possible that a mis-reading of the tea leaves is possible. As an old 81 years and change, Military & Civilian analyst, in effect trust no one, as one might today rational – meantime I found this little tidbit, at the bottom of a Graphic noting the ongoing Regionalizing of the American Continent: The Landscape Conservation Cooperative map is a US Government map and shows how North America has been divided up into 22 regional “cooperatives” as per DOI (Ken Salazar), Secretarial Order No. 3289. LCCs still receives continued Congressional Funding. These LCCs are really really important and few people are paying attention to what they are doing and the impact they have. Trump could not get rid of them even though he tried doing so in his 2016 DOI budget.

Stakeholder governance is a framework where corporations balance profit with purpose by considering the interests of employees, customers, suppliers, communities, and the environment alongside shareholders. It shifts from pure shareholder maximization to long-term sustainability, accountability, and ethical management to create shared value.

In fewer words, pure nonsense dressed in pretend ethics.

On the substack The price of freedom is eternal vigilance, I recommend to everyone who has tried to understand the utterance of the left the piece beginning, “Banking 1770 and Onward” to this day. Control of the public via Funding.

It covers every step of building the baseless, corrupt take-over of the entire world by a most corrupt set of individuals, starting with the 1844 naming of Bank of England as sole issuer of banknotes. Was this by a vote or the decisions of lawmakers? Nope. The bankers worked it out amongst themselves.

The next step had the industrialists, civil servants, and academics to “rebuild British economic life to adapt to filling places in the new order. . ..” Because the Bank of England was “already perfect”, the Fabian Society set itself the task of making all the institutions into clones of the B of E, to get “the right people into the right positions”, so policy would follow. Thus, the next step was to build the London School of Economics in 1895 to train the administrators to “produce the civil servants, economists, and planners who (would staff) Whitehall (the heart of British government) for decades.”

The Fabian Society took the next step in establishing “the Royal Institute of International Affairs – Chatham House, “where foreign policy was shaped before it (even) reached ministers “a self-selecting group of experts whose analysis defined the options available to elected officials. As the author so well put it, “Governments change, but Chatham house remained.” They might as well use brain-dead monkeys.

The author shows how these three bodies work together where “long-range thinking, economic planning, and political action (are) combined into a single programme.” This pattern has been applied to governance.

The substack goes on to add each new step designed to shut down Capitalism, individual freedom, morality, and sound science to gain world control. IMHO it should be read for all; he hits all the main points including world religion, the Earth Charger, Global Environment Monitoring System, a Global Ethic, the Sustainable Development Goals, the financial-ization of Compliance, and much more.

As you read them, you realize that, yes, he has put together the steps that have brought us from a world where at least one country had freedom, property rights, and the rule of law. Now the entire world is being drawn into the complete downfall of civilization with little attempt to correct the direction from hell to some sort of humanity.