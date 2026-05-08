Weaponized Science: So, You Think You Can Trust the News?

By Lynne M Taylor (aka: Common Core Diva) https://www.commoncorediva.com/

Have you heard of the “Decade of Science”? I recently found out about this global movement, that, at best, is nothing short of a giant ‘experiment’ on the people, to coerce their sense of trust. Why ‘trust’? Because, in a government purview, thus, use of the word, it’s a commodity. A commodity that’s like cash: used, traded and then no longer needed. Is this really our future existence? This ‘decade’ is directly being used to extend the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

First, the “Decade of Science” isn’t really a single 10 year span. According to UNESCO (United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization), the years 2024-2033 are deemed as THE decade. However, as we’ve seen, the agenda that has used science as a weapon, is much, much older than a mere 10 years. Here’s an excerpt from the website about THE decade: “On August 25, 2023, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared the years 2024-2033 as the “International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development.” This Decade offers a unique opportunity for humanity to fully harness the power of science in advancing sustainable development and securing a safe and prosperous future for everyone. UN Member States and all relevant stakeholders are urged to actively back the Decade, with UNESCO designated to lead its implementation”.

Contrast this information with an announcement by the US State Dept. that was announced July 2025 (after the Decade and the US involvement were ‘cemented’). Here’s an excerpt from the announcement, “UNESCO works to advance divisive social and cultural causes and maintains an outsized focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

The announcement further shares that the SDGs are un-American in values. While that IS true, it doesn’t begin to address the facts that the initiatives, projects and funding for American compliance to the SDGs suddenly cease in their entirety.

That, my friends, would be ideal. However, it’s totally unrealistic. Why do I say that? Am I anti-American? No, I’ve seen the documents and studied them. The amount of our taxpayer dollars to support the SDGs is astronomical! The legislation created, by both mainstream political parties, in support of SDG agenda items, has also been a constant cycle of tyranny, at our expense. Not simply a financial expense, but more importantly, a sense of our attitudes, values and beliefs. This is where the ‘trust factor’ comes in.

“Science for all”..that’s the phrase of choice. Science in what’s taught in our schools; science in what’s inserted in our pharmaceuticals; science in how our natural resources are preserved. The better question all this begs is: Are we REALLY preserving our lives via this type of science? Before we can answer this, we need to understand the types of science that have been chosen by not only UNESCO, but Americans and how these are being used as weaponization, not for our preservation, but for our blind trust.

Why does the UN want to use science as a tool against us? This education subject holds the key to total achievement for the SDGs. However, UNESCO, many years ago, set up to manipulate science to fit whatever narrative the UN needed. How? By aligning science to political global policies!

Here’s a short YouTube that will help explain it. Not only can global political policy (in this case) be called ‘citizen science’, but ‘open science’:

UNESCO also has declared that science is a basic human right!

In 1945, the UNESCO Constitution was put into motion and is still in power. Look for what role science was (is) given. Related are the many areas of our lives that connect science to the SDGs. Especially through education and our culture, will still remain with us, exiting UNESCO or not:

Climate, education, healthcare and all that connects these major 3 goals use science to advance what’s been defined as a ‘basic human right’. Think about it: science is a basic human right. Really? So does this mean that math is also a basic human right? What about any of the other subjects we see taught in schools? Are all those elective courses offered, also ‘basic human rights’? Before you think I’m being too dramatic, I’m asking you to think for yourselves. Science, math and all the other school subjects are NOT basic human rights! Does this declarative statement counter the UN’s Declaration of Human Rights?! Indeed it does!

While we cannot undo all the damage that the American compliance to the United Nations has done, we can certainly be aware of what’s ahead of us. IF the US is successful in a total abandonment of UNESCO, beginning 1/1/27, then much ‘un-plugging’ between now and then MUST occur.

July 2026’s Paris Conference:

Happening this upcoming July, thousands from across the world, including America, will be in Paris for the “Decade of Science” conference. Why is this a ‘big deal’? If you look at the starting year of THE decade, you’ll see it was 2024, that means in 2026, we’re only 2 years into the all-important time span. The topics listed above, about science and the vast connections to the SDGs will be featured during the conference.

Other agenda items will encompass massive movement in areas like AI (artificial intelligence), all levels of academics (schools), reconciling with nature, public-private partnerships, and most of all, civil science. What’s ‘civil science’? That’s also known as ‘open science’ as well as ‘citizen science’.

In other words, it’s another way to breed collectivism, not independence or free thought.

But wait, Lynne, the US is getting out of UNESCO, so all of this is a moot point! Is it really? Folks, we may be 2 years into this special decade, but we’re YEARS into the indoctrination of our society towards the UN, UNESCO and especially the SDGs! You cannot undo years of harm in two years, or even 6 months. IF America is to be truly free of the grasp of UNESCO, we should have broken the ties decades ago! We should have never allowed professors from American universities to attend the global conferences advancing the UN and then coming back home to create massive amounts of documents, head up special projects, influence politicians at all levels with the one goal in mind: compliance for a ‘greater good’! We shouldn’t have allowed our politicians and/or their appointed lackeys to represent the US at these same global conferences! We shouldn’t continue to allow any of this, from this day forward! Why? Because the US State Dept. can declare and end all it wants, but the agenda will NOT stop!

How do we know this? Look at the list of SDG advancement projects that the US is involved in that will NOT end on 12/31/26 (State Dept’s end date for US participation in UNESCO)! These projects will, in some form, continue on. That’s a huge key to weaponizing science against us. Here are the ones I found that are just a tip of the iceberg AND will not end when (and if) America exits UNESCO:

Sustainable cities; water quality & planning for municipalities; increased AI, especially for 15 Minute Cities; AI literacy for all; energy sources, especially light; climate education, hydropower reservoirs; scientific research/development that tie to the SDGs; bioeconomics; education targeting our youngest children for environmental sustainability; branding management of space, especially where technology is concerned; data services research; customizing science per region. To see the entire list, look for “North America” as the tag, then note the number of SDG targets which are included.

Then, look at this one budget request from NASA and then see how many dots you can connect to the SDGs.

Heard of the UN Decade of Science Task Force?

This group is all about ‘collectivism’. The website couches this using words like ‘uniting’ for nature. The North American group will use non-profit organizations to conduct much of the agenda. These non-profits will continue with the agenda whether or not a UN/UNESCO membership is in place. This will also include many public-private partnerships, which will attach to jobs.

‘Overlapping decades’ like the “Decade of Science” will also not end the US participation in the SDGs.

Food manipulation efforts:

Did you know there’s a major push to turn seafood into shapes and textures like the meat from land animals? The Associated Press published an article about this 3/25/26. Why is this a concern? Disguising our food isn’t new; however, if we’re stooping to using seafoods (many forms of which are ‘unclean’) as a way to eat meat, what is that saying about the land animals’ meat?! It’s another way to cull our livestock!

If that’s not bad enough, the Palintar contract with the US Dept. of Agriculture for ‘technology purposes’..it’s MORE data surveillance!

How the Agenda sticks around after a scheduled UNESCO exit (12/30/26):

“Investing” in America projects like AI increasing from the top-down.

Why is the FY 2027 Presidential Budget Requests full of massive amounts of increased AI technology that marry to the SDGs, if we’re really going to ditch the SDGs of UNESCO?

Why are some of the government projects now partnering with private corporations to continue research/development of the hundreds of SDGs targets contained within ALL 18 Goals. Wait, what? Eighteen SDGs, I thought there were only 17?! SDG Zero as it’s known by, is all about

‘joy’.

Joy that ties to religion, as well as your love of the planet. By manipulating joy like this, the belief by the UN/UNESCO is that you’ll be so happy to comply with the other 17 SDGs.

Other signs? Meet Joe:

My dear friend and former gaming expert, has written an article you must read about how the current and past administrations have laid out a pattern that will expand everything I’ve mentioned and even more. If you’re a concerned American, you need to look into Joe’s work as he has devoted much to helping warn others about the encroaching dangers we face.

What if there were other ‘Decades’ we didn’t realize existed and foisted this Agenda on us?

What about all the G20, G8, G7 groups America still belongs to? The membership in these global groups isn’t ending 12/31/26. The USA is a partner with the EU (European Union).As such, will the “blue partnership” also include the US or any of the US funding that is devoted to foreign projects?

Closing thoughts:

The information above is by no means exhaustive. There will always be more of a trail between the US and the UN/UNESCO as long as we continue to support the leaders who support globalism. Remember, those leaders are not always elected, nor are they in politics.

As we see the battle lines continue to erode our constitutionally protected (or what should be) inherent rights, policing them (rights to travel, not be tracked, etc), we must understand that things like passports are deemed as a ‘right to travel’; however, the justification? “National security”. As such, the use of fundamental rights is inserted.

Fundamental rights are government assigned and change be changed OR removed altogether. Being tracked? That’s also under ‘national security’. So, warrantless searches and AI enabled transportation are tools to be used against us.

It’s not our government’s job, nor a global unelected group’s job to sway science to build a false trust with We the People. If we are to trust anything about science, it should come from our own way of thinking, not kowtowing to a weaponized agenda that seeks to put science as our leader.