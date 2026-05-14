The Coming July Fourth Betrayal of Thomas Jefferson

By Tom DeWeese

The Declaration of Independence is the root of the ideals for American freedom. It was the first document to openly define our disagreements with the King of England who controlled the colonies. Even more importantly, the Declaration specifically outlined the foundation of liberty, including limited government overreach in the lives of the citizens, the absolute need for private property ownership to guarantee personal freedom and the ability to build personal wealth.

It must be noted that America’s founding fathers were strongly opposed to creating a democracy in which a majority would decide the actual direction the nation would take. They recognized that a mob ruling with 51% would not ensure that liberty was protected and could lead to tyranny. That’s what Ben Franklin meant when he said “A Republic if you can keep it. The American Republic, unlike almost every nation on earth created a government, not to dictate our rights, but to guarantee the “God-given rights” of every citizen, no matter what the mob demanded. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

A study of history will clearly show that this historic document was written in large part by Thomas Jefferson, with only a few edits and changes through Continental Congressional debate. These were Jefferson’s ideals! And they were revolutionary in a world of kings and their personal whims. Thus the 250-year celebration American is to celebrate this coming July 4th is really a celebration of the Declaration of Independence and Thomas Jefferson’s greatest gift to posterity.

Perhaps you can understand my shock when I received an email from the Thomas Jefferson Foundation announcing that Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will be the keynote speaker at Jefferson’s house, Monticello as the Foundation sponsors an Independence Day Celebration. And it gets even more shocking as the Foundation’s celebration will also include a “Naturalization Ceremony to “welcome dozens of new American citizens.”

Actually, if you have visited Monticello in recent years, you may not be too shocked as to why the Foundation has decided on the Governor who is pushing to turn Virginia into a government dynasty bent on taxing every citizen action and eliminating private property. In short, the day of celebrating Thomas Jefferson’s greatest accomplishment will be keynoted by one who would be his worst enemy. And who will be the “new Americans.” You can probably guess.

I used to be a proud donor to Monticello and enjoyed my visits to this historical home of a true hero, but in recent years that experience has changed. The tours always begin at the front door of the mansion as the guide begins by asking the tourists about their impressions of Jefferson. “A great man, a founding father, the author or the Declaration of Independence” are the usual responses. Then the tour guide begins, “Well, yes he was all of those things, but did you know that while he promoted freedom, he was also a slave owner?”

And so, it begins. A tour inside the house is laced with details like “the slaves did this and the slaves did that in this room.” Throughout the property the “slave experience” has become the central message. Take a look at the Thomas Jefferson Foundation web page and you’ll see much more on the topic such as “Thomas Jefferson’s Enslaved Household,” which under the subtitle “Legacy” says, “Jefferson’s enslaved household was central to his wealth, influence, and daily life. Despite his public denunciations of slavery, he maintained and expanded his holdings, freeing only a small fraction of those he enslaved. His story underscores the contradiction between the ideals of liberty he championed and the reality of his own enslavement of hundreds of people.”

This is from the Foundation which says its purpose is to honor and promote Thomas Jefferson. They are indicating that Jefferson got wealthy and powerful off the backs of slaves who were forced to work in his fields. The fact is Jefferson was not a rich man and died deeply in debt. Yet he kept the farm going and continued to provide for them.

Yes, America during his life had a different attitude concerning the Africa Americans. It was a time when throughout society blacks were considered lower class and inferior. Because of society’s view of them they were not educated and able to produce for themselves. Much of the economy was based on the slavery established by the British empire that had created the colonies. That’s the way it was, and Jefferson and other founding fathers inherited that way of life.

Jefferson was opposed to slavery and worked to end it in society. But he also knew that to free his own would subject them to danger. There is no record that he ever mistreated his slaves. He worked with them to gain skills as he experimented with the ways he grew his crops. If he freed them, where were they to go? The laws of the day would see them arrested and resold, perhaps into cruelty.

Yet, today, Jefferson, George Washington, and other slave-owning Founding Fathers are condemned and judged by today’s standards, ignoring their efforts to change that society. None of that is mentioned in the Thomas Jefferson Foundation’s presentations. Instead, Jefferson is presented basically as a hypocrite who said publicly that he hated slavery but prospered from it.

So, as the Thomas Jefferson Foundation pushes forward, claiming they are just presenting the facts, a close look at their documentation reveals their real agenda and explains why they focus so much on slavery and their comfort in having Governor Spanberger as their keynote speaker as they promote “Naturalization.” Read this carefully: “Monticello recognizes that the health of our democracy and that of our environment are deeply entwined. The link between democracy and the natural world is one that Jefferson himself insisted upon… We commit to deepening our historical landscape interpretation, improving community access to our trails, and reducing our carbon footprint.” When did Thomas Jefferson join the World Economic Forum?

There you have it; Thomas Jefferson’s beloved plantation Monticello is a captive of the Woke Left dedicated to destroying the true legacy of our American founders and the Republic (not democracy) they created.

This July fourth I’m tempted to attend the Monticello celebration and watch as Jefferson turns over in his grave as Spanberger spews her tyranny under his roof.