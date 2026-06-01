The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry: So, think what happens with lesser ones (or read on)

by Kathleen Marquardt

For over 3O years, the federal government has been working to take control of a huge area of Northwest America via the Columbia River Basin plan. So, after all this time the “powers that be” in Montana and the federal government ignored the U.S. Constitution and approved the plan to remove said Constitution from a huge area of Montana (Washington and Idaho are a good part of it, also). One might think that reviewing all the information — the many testimonies, studies by experts, and even old documents – they would have realized that, besides being unconstitutional and just plain wrong for the Montanans who live here, that the Columbia River Basin plan is bogus – a scheme to remove local control and another tactic in both fulfilling the bogus Wildland Project and stealing the property rights of good landowners some of whom have inherited from grand and great grandparents. And cared for those lands to this day.

But, if the Constitution was used as a marker, it ain’t found in that great document. Instead, we are watching the next step in world-control being put into action. (pop of mt and others in area) this includes the Indians that think they are being gifted with power over the land and waters of the Columbia River Basin (think again, they are just being used to trash more of the Constitution). And keep in mind, there are plans on top of plans – perhaps to achieve two ends – to assure the lands are not controlled by individuals (i.e., private property with Constitutional rights), and with different areas, whether water sources, energy sources, or arable land being controlled by multiple programs, they can be kept from individual ownership.

Keep in mind, the powers-that-be also have the Wildlands Project still going – to put it simply, the Project was designed to tie up more than ½ the land in the US for animals only. A very small amount would be used for human habitation, and the rest as buffer zones and areas where human may traverse but not inhabit. But because of some of us knowledgeable about it before it could be put into action full force, we slowed it down. As AI notes: “the vision of the original Wildlands Project remains very active, though its execution has evolved. Spearheaded primarily by the Wildlands Network, the project has shifted from drawing large-scale regional plans to implementing targeted, on-the-ground corridors and securing rewilding policies across North America.”

Then there are, as Commander William Guy Carr wrote in the February 1959 issue of his magazine, News behind the News: “(T)hose who direct all aspects of the World Revolutionary Movement control the material wealth of the world. They always have, period. They are the selfish, godless Capitalist who originated, financed and control Communism. They never intended that Communism should destroy the Capitalist who created it. They created Communism so that they could use its destructive force to clear away political and religious institutions which stand in their path leading to world power.”

And Dr. B. Bruce, in his book Constitutions Be Damned! in 1992, was a heck of a lot ahead of way too many supposedly intelligent people when he wrote “Under the subtitle Greed, Graft and Gold: “Since it is the Rockefeller clan who spearheaded this conspiratorial design in America, it is to the Rockefellers’ interest and activities that we have directed our chief attention in this booklet. It is manifestly impossible to cover in this brief space all phases of their activities, since they involve every aspect of our lives today. We have therefore concentrated on what we consider the most dangerous areas of activity. — with emphasis on the political. In that area, we have devoted primary attention, in turn, to what we consider the most dangerous phase of their “politicking”—namely, the recent effect on foreign relations and their attempts to change our fundamental constitutions and forms of government, all the way from the local to the federal level.”

Obviously, there were enough intelligent Americans back then who could see what was going on — as Dr. Bruce called them, the “internationalists” were literally going after our freedom, our property rights, and our very lives!

I believe there are enough of us today who know what is going on, but between inertia, ballot-stuffing, some scaredy-cats and who knows what else, we are not being forceful enough with our voices, willing to expose and challenge the enemy, and caring enough to talk to anyone who will listen. It sure is close to “now or never” to save this nation, if nowhere else (all the world has been infected by the New World Order). The enemy isn’t at the gates, they are in many of the highest offices in the land, control most of the media, even stand at many church podia and are bankrolled in the billions.

The patriots who fought to give us the only country on earth that stood for property rights and individual freedom had equal enemies. They understood the cry of “Give me liberty or give me death” and believed in what they were fighting for. Are we going to throw all that away, thinking that we can’t win so why try?

I just move back here to Montana and, like others, I’m not giving up on saving “the last best place” on earth. The Columbia River Plan is one of the bigger land-grabs, but it, like all the others (taking private property to put in wind and solar farms, carbon-capture pipelines and Data Centers, converting cities to 15-minute cities, and and and….). It isn’t for the Indian Tribes; they are just another tool. Once the white man is taken out, the global elite will leave the tribes to die off from the drugs and alcohol of the casinos (obviously, the tribal leaders were either blind to what was going on or knew but wanted the filthy lucre that came with the casinos).

Perhaps we need to look at Coordination to settle this. As the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution states, The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

If you would like to hear some of the work going on with the plan, listen to the last hour of this radio show with Dr. Olszewski who is running to replace Zinke in D.C. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/friday-may-15-dr-al-olszewski/id1511606812?i=1000767987525