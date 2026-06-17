Speaking the unspeakable

By Kathleen Marquardt

Obviously, I am not the sharpest knife in the drawer when it comes to nuclear fusion and politics. But lately (no, for several years) I’ve been trying to understand why we still pretend we have a legitimate U.S. constitutional government. I’m old enough to remember when there was a decent semblance of sound governance – long ago, before JFK was assassinated.

I liked history and political science. I was supposed to go into aerospace engineering, but decided to see some of the world first. My cousin suggested we catch a coffee boat to Australia and work in the opal mines for a while. Then he fell in love and I wasn’t taking a boat anywhere alone. So, I became a stewardess and soon got based in Washington, D.C. I met many governmental officials there and on the planes. I had dinner with some and met others at parties, fund-raisers, and other functions.

Silly me, I saw some unexpected and even repugnant behavior and even wanna-be world leaders, yet never saw any as evil planners of world destruction. But then I was naïve. Very naïve, I could see the plan of taking over from a constitutional governance to despotic control, but I never dreamed of the depth of that control.

I don’t watch TV. I do read a lot – mostly non-fiction, and I receive many articles across the property rights issue to peruse and perhaps borrow from.

Seriously, folks, I may be losing a few marbles, but even I remember when President Clinton gave VP Al Gore the task of reinventing our federal government under the title National Partnership for Reinventing Government (NPR) an interagency task force tasked to reform and streamline the way the federal government works, with the need to transfer power from Congress to the executive branch.

That explains why Congress has been irrelevant for several decades now; they are but puppets set up to distract us from what the Globalists are doing through NGOs and other international bodies. We can see that both the House and Senate are populated by puppets paid to distract us, while they continue on the path of erasing our constitutional government and replacing it with Sustainable Development/Green New Deal/etc. We watch them doing the “Trey Gowdy” – giving us a great attack on some bill or other, then doing nothing about it other than voting for it when the time comes.

But the House no longer writes the bills; they are given bills from the globalist Public/Private/Partnerships to present as the work of those “overworked” Congressmen and women who are “trying” to bring America back to pre-globalist/technocracy times. And “we the people” are supposed to fawn over their hard work and caring words.

So why hasn’t one of them told us the plan? Why hasn’t a Senator or Congressman the decency to warn us of the diabolic, no, beyond diabolic, plans for us “useless eaters”? Doesn’t one single man or woman in congress have the decency to warn us what is coming?

Wake up, America! That isn’t what is going on here even though we have been told – sort of – through movies and novels.

Yes, the globalists, following the new directive of Sustainable Development changed our entire government. President Clinton gave his V.P. Al Gore the assignment to reinvent government. The blueprint was already written by brilliant, but evil men and women who had been behind the scenes all along — beginning with Rockefeller, Lenin, the British royal family, Carnegie. They were evil people who wanted control of the world. Now, we have equally evil men and women who have unbelievably more dangerous weapon and have already begun to use them on the citizens of the world.

All of D.C. actions are scripted, and few of us seem to be concerned. Why? Why is there no one who has the chutzpah to stand up and tell the truth of what is going on? The founders of our nation were willing to stand for truth and justice. Remember “Give me liberty or give me death? Today, not one man or woman in the House, Senate, or any other office is willing to be frank with us, to tell the truth. They ALL LIE– either by commission or omission. But the truth will out.

I need not speak of Mainstream Media; they were outed long ago. So, there are sites on the internet that inform and educate us. How long will they be allowed to speak? Actually, they don’t need to be censured (but will be) because they are in the minority and so much of the public has been dumbed-down that it probably won’t matter.

Until recently, I believed that if enough of us speak out and get enough people to understand the threat, that eventually, enough will wake up – if given enough time. But that thought was last week. I no longer think those thoughts. I thought I understood most of what was happening; yes, I read the books of the enemies of freedom and watched their actions. I’ve written so many articles exposing them. But even I was naïve. I had no idea of how truly diabolic their plans were or how far they would go to destroy us.

Then, this weekend, I listened to two stunning videos and learned far more than I ever wanted to know – or of the evils man could design to torture and murder his fellow man.

If you listen to both and tell me you are ready to fight for freedom, no matter their advantage, I will have hope in an America of patriots. That is what I’d like to see. Please let me know that you are with us.

Here are the links to the information that I’m referring to:

https://open.substack.com/pub/livinginsandiego/p/catherine-austin-fitts?r=5m6nte&utm_medium=ios

https://youtu.be/alrvfE5D5Mo?si=7aXTZp8SMViSTIBl