Okefenokee belongs to us

By Kathleen Marquardt

Tom wrote the book Sustainable to detail many of the ways our property is being stolen from us –most often by our own government — to steal, sell, or give away. Since then, our governmental bodies have been working overtime to finalize the New World Orders’ global takeover through “Sustainable Development. This time it is the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. I don’t even want to think about what the plans will be in the future – Yep, even though we (the United States of America) left UNESCO, we are still signing some of our great country to them?

Yes, it had been on a tentative list for decades, but now we have a President (and party) that aren’t in the business to sell major areas of our country, especially those that are unusual and noteworthy. And to another country! One that is an enemy! Why would we want to give away a square in let alone 400,000 acres? We wouldn’t. We don’t.

I’m really trying to get my head around the U.N. having such a great expanse of our beautiful country. And even having a harder time understanding why in the hello would we ever want to give a square foot of our land away. As my neighbor in Tennessee would say, “It don’t make any sense.” And they already or control too much of American land (in my humble opinion, they should not own an iota).

It would make sense if our intent was to fully trash the country and Constitution. How do we expect foreign occupiers or controllers to follow our Constitution law? We can’t. I think we all see what is going on.

And the answer is to use the Constitution.

The Constitution, built over 150 years, was born and formed of three elegantly simple protective functions:

First, rebuttal of tyranny in any fashion, and enlightening the worth of the individual and allowing him freedom to live unencumbered by tyranny.

Second, was to pass this protective comfort through the State Constitutions noting cultural adaptation.

Third, to ensure citizen protections by using counties as the entities to protect the health, welfare, and happiness of the citizen. This process was eroded to gain regulative control of society, over years.

Congress realized the erosion of citizen protections by their own federal agencies, and in 1976 Congress created the Coordination process, under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, FLIPMA for short. This is a mandate to Federal Agencies, not suggestion. The protection of the citizen is the full intent of the process of Coordination.

Where are the Greens like Green Peace, Earth Justice, Natural Resources Defense Council, Earth Liberation Front and the rest? I see, they “got no skin in this game”. But why not? They’ve been paid off? Seriously. This – along with so much that has happened in the last couple of decades – Smart Cities, wind and solar power, carbon capture pipelines, and now Data Centers, have destroyed habitat, clean air and water, agriculture, and even our ways and means of governance. Soon there will be nothing to save. The plains of waving grain, the mountains and shores, the beautiful land known as America will be completely trashed.

I fear that the time for us to stand up – to those selling our land out from under us, to those stealing our land through government programs, and those using our lands for unnecessary and destructive designs –is growing short.

The Okefenokee is one of America’s Natural Sites that we still own – too many have been given away. Yes, given away! Many Natural Heritage sites have been turned over to UN entitles.

When do we quit giving away the best parts of our great country? Right now, it looks like the answer to that is “when there is no more to give”.

It’s time to just say NO! Or are you tired of trying to say NO and giving up? Please don’t. Many of our forefathers gave their lives for this great land. And they gave us a great Constitution that, if followed, would never have gotten us into this entry to Hell we are approaching.

For heaven’s sake, stand up! If even halve or even a quarter of us do, we can take back our country.

Let the lion roar.