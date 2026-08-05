The Global Forces Are Making It Clear: Sit down and shut up, you are now property

by Kathleen Marquardt

Before I get into the chicanery of the elite political world actors latest work of stealing private property, I want to point out that the lands of America that aren’t privately owned, are held by to U.S. government to care for them but they are owned by the people.

Many citizens in western Montana have been fighting the claim that the “indigenous” peoples own the entire Columbia River Basin. This has been going on since 1992, not only in Montana but in other states – and countries – sometimes using the same tactics, others quite different. Nevertheless, they are land grabs any way you look at them. The grabs look like they are for the Indians/Native Americans, but it is all orchestrated by the global elite, so you need to realize they just think it will be so much easier to take it from the Indians than freedom loving patriots. The declaration “emphasizes the rights of Indigenous peoples to maintain and strengthen their own institutions, cultures and traditions, and to pursue their development in keeping with their own needs and aspirations.”[3] It “prohibits discrimination against indigenous peoples and promotes their full and effective participation in all matters that concern them, and their right to remain distinct and to pursue their own visions of economic and social development”. That will be the case until there are no more non-indigenous property owners – then the Globalists will take it all.

UNDRIP – the 2007 UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is a typical UN document that says one thing – that Indigenous peoples should have control over lands that are ‘rightfully’ theirs. Yet the reservations are supported (and owned {and usually funded}) by the mother country, whether the U.S., Canada or others.

I don’t know about the indigenous peoples of Canada, but the Indians in America live under the greatest, freest constitution ever written.

Under the acronym UNDRIP, the UN is in the motions of taking Canada as UN property. Yep, the UN has no thought of letting the Indians have the property – they are just being used as the tool to take it. The UN sees them as being easy to get rid of once the white man has been robbed of all property. Seriously, “it is preparing to transfer the entire provincial public land base (e.g. Crown land) into Aboriginal title lands under the ownership and control of less than 6% of the provincial population, who will not be elected by anyone outside of their internal communities. This is part of the UNDRIP promise to ‘indigenous’ peoples – they can simply take whatever they want if they feel it belonged to their ancestors in the past.

Senior government officials have confirmed that Crown lands will no longer exist at all in BC within the next few years.”

Yes, that says “in British Columbia”, but if you read the entire article – or better yet, go to the UN and read it from the horse’s mouth it does mean the so-called indigenous peoples can take what they want vis a vis other people’s land. And please read the entire article linked above – they put it in language that can’t be misread – unlike UN- speak and the Left’s sometimes often disingenuous blathering.

Another important point made here is “Canadians LOST their private Land Rights, starting in Vancouver. This initiative is going on worldwide, including in the USA, New Zealand and other western democracies through government adoption of UNDRIP. On page one it states: Canadians LOST their private Land Rights, starting in Vancouver. “It is the UN’s destabilizing, neutron bomb, designed to destroy the concept of private property, to cause unrest between Indian tribes and non-Indians, and so much more.”

How many times have we, at American Policy Center, warned that the “powers-that-be” in the U.N. in cahoots with the Global Elite plan to take over the world? Like us, there are dozens of citizens and organizations around the globe trying to wake the world up before we are too far down that evil rabbit hole. We have worked with people from Norway, Iceland, Mexico, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Japan – just about everywhere. Even some Chinese were interested enough to ask me to speak there about another of our issues –animal rights.

But we are now getting to the point of no return. The powers-that-be have been putting all their might into destroying the right to private property everywhere in the world, yes, this is their goal. They use different tactics in different places, but their entire goal is – and has always been – to control through property. You either own property or you are property.

The article about UNDRIP truly covers exactly how the UN/ELITE are using aborigines and state and country governments to reach their goal. Yes, I know that they are using wars, geo-engineering, movies, textbooks, even churches – just about every venue there is on earth –to steal our property or to get us to voluntarily give it to them. The masses have been so dumbed-down that they have become dupes for our enemies; they have no idea of what they are losing. So, we who believe in the Constitution and its protections of property rights must carry the load. More are waking up, but so many are ignorant of the true danger of the UN and its every scheme. We need an informed public to better take down the enemy of humanity.

From Southern Policy Law Center re APC

(it’s hard to believe SPLC got it 100% correct)

The American Policy Center (APC) strongly opposes international UN frameworks like the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). They view such declarations as infringements on American national sovereignty and private property rights. [1, 2]

Core Criticisms by the American Policy Center