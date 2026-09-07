A pebble in your shoe demands immediate action!

by Tom DeWeese

You and I are in the middle of the greatest debate – and I believe possibly the greatest threat to freedom that human society has ever faced.

Is Artificial Intelligence (AI) a great tool to build a great society – or is it the greatest threat?

Certainly, there are advantages to some AI developments. Our military using these developments are important to national security. That’s the main plus to the debate along with some healthcare issues.

But there are some serious issues that have driven me to action to get involved in working with many opponents of AI.

The main opposition growing around the nation is that the massive data centers built to serve AI are causing great damage to the quality of life for those Americans living close to these huge facilities.

They are loaded with computers that create heat and must use incredible amounts of electricity and water to cool them.

They put out a constant hum 24 hours a day that makes living close by unbearable.

The facilities are so huge they cover massive amounts of farmland – and they are using the power of eminent domain to take that land – against the owners will.

In local neighborhoods many of the data centers are built within a few hundred yards of people’s homes. Their lives and the culture of their communities is being damaged beyond the ability to exist.

As a result of this situation thousands of local citizens in more than 40 states are demanding that something be done to restore their quality of life.

But the forces behind this assault claim that the data centers are supply jobs, building the economy of the communities and improving quality of life. They insist that the opposition is making up these complaints.

I have been working with local citizens across the nation and have been studying the issue intensely to get to the truth. I tell you now that everything the opposition is saying is absolutely true. That’s the only reason local citizens like you are getting personally involved. They want their lives back!

But as I said at the beginning of this note I believe we are possibly facing the greatest threat human society has ever faced. Yes, the massive buildings are upsetting and many of the problems could be fixed. They are not the true threat.

My concern is why are they so big. And the answer reveals the real threat.

The purpose of the data centers goes way beyond simply helping to make your computer more efficient and useful. These centers are being built to create a comprehensive file on your entire life

supply the computer space needed to enforce digital currency – to

control your bank account

Establish digital ID as a requirement to be part of human society

capture everything you do, all you own, who you associate with, what

you buy, where you travel, and on and on.

Jobs are being eliminated and some of the forces behind this are

advocating that everyone be put on Universal Basic Income – that is communist slavery!

And have you seen the huge opposition that has grown over night against the Flock cameras that are the major tool to follow your every action, People are risking arrest to tear them down!

These are the reasons why I have joined the opposition to AI and the data centers. There can be no freedom, no free markets, no personal choice, hopes or dreams for you or your children.

Your computer will work just fine without these monster facilities. Just as they have for the past couple of decades.

As you know I have been a leader for decades in the fight to expose and stop forces determined to build global control, destroying our national sovereignty, property rights and free markets.

I believe these data centers as the tool they have needed to succeed in gaining control to build their planned 15-minute cities! I have fought for decades to stop them. And I won’t stop now.

You and I have never faced such a threat to our freedom, and it must be stopped. I am reaching out to many of the local citizens to help educate them to the real threat and show them how to effectively organize to protect their homes.

APC has been producing a large number of articles and our Catching Fire News podcast is presenting in-depth interviews with experts to expose all the lies and threats the AI promoters are spreading.

The last few weeks have been flooded with interview requests – and not just around the nation – but even some from other nations.

It started with an interview on the Christine Zipps show,

then with the Paul Brennan show on New Zealand Reality Check Radio,

then with the Tamara Scott show,

followed by Charles Heller’s “Liberty Watch Radio,”

and then a full hour and a half on the Brannon Howse show.

I’ve also recorded two of my own Catching Fire News shows

and just before writing this note to you I appeared on VCY America with Jim Schneider.

Next week I start a week long speaking tour of Northern California.

All of these interviews and speeches focus on the threat of the AI data centers and Flock cameras. Most are national or international shows.

We are making an impact!! And the forces behind this plan are in a panic. They never expected average citizens to stand up against them.

We can win this fight and save our free society. People are waking up as I have never seen before. This is the most exciting grassroots plan I have ever witnessed!

This is the most important fight in which we have or ever will engage. But to keep APC in this battle I have got to have the financial support to keep going!

This is why I need your utmost dedication and support. Over the past couple of months APC has spent more money on this fight than we have taken in. I must replenish our funds, or we can’t continue this vital fight.

Please – I’m appealing to you in the strongest way I know how – I need you to stand with me. It’s vital to everything you and I believe in.

Please send your support today – just click here to make a donation. Or, if you prefer, please mail a check to APC at 53 Main street, #3640, Warrenton, Va 20188-3640. Either way works, but I need it today. Please help.

Remember, APC doesn’t receive grants or major donations from major foundations or corporations. That’s why I must depend on dedicated individual supporters like you to raise the money needed to keep going. Thank you in advance!

Regardless of whatever else they use the data centers for – your personal privacy, property values, and quality of life must be protected!

Yours in Freedom,

Tom DeWeese

President

P.S. Perhaps you’ve heard the expression “Never underestimate the power of a pebble in your shoe. A few pebbles carefully placed, after time, create a festering sore that can stop an army!” With your help, APC will help supply the stones and bring these tyrants to their knees!