Aufheben der Kultur – Part 6. Christianity, Savior of Western Culture or Casualty of Cancel Culture?

In Part 1, I explained that, according to the Marxists of the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Western Culture and Christianity needed to be cancelled in order for Marxism to succeed in taking over the world. As this was being executed (Parts 2, 3, 4, and 5), another global cabal of American and British bankers and aristocrats who were determined to establish a global government were working parallel to the Marxists.

Both groups understood that, in order to have power over the world they must control the United States. It didn’t take the globalists long to realize the Marxists had the plan laid out and were well embedded in the social networks of America, especially the unions and schools. And were working their way into the churches. While the Marxists were making the way into the culture of America, the globalists were setting up the Federal Reserve Bank (1913) and the League of Nations (forerunner to the United Nations) (1920), as their greatest tools to achieve world dominance.

To misquote an old phrase, “The one with the most money wins”. The globalist contingent, being in control of the major banks in the western world, had the most money. They decided they could get what they needed from the cultural Marxists, by funding their work in the schools and unions. Under the Carnegie, Ford, and Rockefeller Foundations, the cultural Marxists were able to, not only design better models of brainwashing, but to cover far more areas than they would have on their own. A match made in hell.

And all this time, the Right, conservatives, and libertarians were either asleep at the wheel or already succumbing to the siren lure of the Left. Even after having been told the truth, in the Dodd Report to the Reece Commission, for one, as well as the Interviews of Yuri Bezmenov, an ex-KGB officer and Soviet defector. Many books have exposed the cultural Marxist goal, here are just a very few of many:

Kostler’s Darkness at Noon

Krebs’ Out of the Night

Kravchenko’s I Chose Freedom

Chamber’s Witness

Burnham’s Struggle for the World

And, of course, Animal Farm and 1984

Yet, we are doing nothing to bring back our republic or reestablish adherence to the Rule of Law and the Constitution. Why is that? With permission, the authors of Re-remembering the Mis-Remembered Left, Stephen Coughlin and Richard Higgins have answered this question – and you aren’t going to like it, but it is God’s honest truth:

As far back as Marx there is the recognition that Hegel’s dialectic does not advance cultures under its sway but rather nihilizes them. From this recognition, Marx called for a critical philosophy to tear down Western culture and a proletariat of middle-class nihilists to do so. From Marx to Alinsky, one does not have to be religious to recognize the dark, destructive nihilist strain that runs through the Left as characterized by numerous homages to Satan, et al.

Today, Marx’s philosophical criticism manifests itself as the Frankfurt School’s critical theory which Herbert Marcuse’s repressive tolerance operationalized as one of the more prominent manifestations of it in America today.

Every aspect of the Left that threatens America today has its genesis in Marxist-inspired programs: from the critical theory of the Frankfurt School to the united front efforts of the Soviet-led Comintern that, in the 1930s, formed Antifa, to the precursor to BLM, to interfaith penetration and more. Moreover, they are the foreseeable progressions of the Left’s historic mission.

The current state of conventional analysis on the Left is marooned in a pseudo-reality sustained by the archaic political language already identified. As such, strategic awareness of the Left is non-existent and current constructions are intensely reactive, localized and tactical. They are under-inclusively defective—and dangerously so.

To re-remember the misremembered Left, this analysis adopts the political warfare model used by Mao to implement Marxism in his successful long march effort to control China. The Maoist insurgency model also happens to be the execution strategy American Marxists like Marcuse publicly adopted as their strategy in the early 1970s.

Political Warfare recognizes the role narratives play in overwhelming a rule of law society. Mass line movements and counter-state activities utilize narratives at the cultural level. The final objective is to power down into the political space. There, fidelity to the narrative will result in non-enforcement of the law. Over time, this non-enforcement will become institutionalized. By imposing narratives on the opposition, the Left gains influence first and control later. Thus, the abuse of language results in a controlled opposition that then leads to an abuse of power. Political warfare strategies are intensely dialectical, seeking the isolation of American values that are then negated through a relentless process of dialectical negation—Aufheben der Kultur.

In sum, mainstream Americans and conservatives are incapable of mounting a strategic response. The Left has successfully positioned America to play the role it scripted for it.

As such, this analysis recommends that a group be immediately assembled and resourced to fully develop the Left’s scheme of operation that executes strategic, operational, and tactical level responses. In this context, countering the Left must include responses directed at the dialectical engines, the inherent statism, the scientism, and the information dominance sustained by narratives. All of the above should be executed through the same political warfare lines of effort as counter mass line efforts.

We face an existential threat. As President Obama made clear, the Left is within 10 to 20 years of realizing the fruits of its long march through America. As a final recommendation: take the red pill now. The question is not whether it will be taken, but rather at what level of pain.

Yes, we are in dire straits, yet few understand the threat.

We must go back to the origins of Cancel Culture and why Western Culture and Christianity must be erased, from parts 1 and 2, Why do Western Culture and Christianity both have to be annihilated? Western Culture represents the reasoning, logical, fair and openminded aspects of our world. Out of Western Culture sprang the United States Constitution, the framework of the nation. And the Christian religious traditions, especially the Ten Commandments, are the underlying pillars of Western Culture. As Antonio Gramsci wrote in his prison notebooks, “Any country grounded in Judaeo-Christian values can’t be overthrown until those roots are cut … Socialism is precisely the religion that must overwhelm Christianity … in the new order, Socialism will triumph by first capturing the culture via infiltration of schools, universities, churches and the media by transforming the consciousness of society.”

Christianity is the crux. It is the only thing now standing between communism and liberty. Those who formed and honed Aufheben der Kultur/Cancel Culture were well aware of this. Marx set out to eradicate Christianity. “The social principles of Christianity preach cowardice, self-contempt, abasement, submission, humility, in a word all the qualities of the canaille—Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels on Religion (ed. 1957)

The democratic concept of man is false, because it is Christian. The democratic concept holds that … each man is a sovereign being. This is the illusion, dream, and postulate of Christianity. Marx

“America is like a healthy body and its resistance is threefold: its patriotism, its morality, and its spiritual life. If we can undermine these three areas, America will collapse from within.” Joseph Stalin

The Marxists and globalists have been busy for all these decades attacking the church and Western Culture from without and within. We are well aware of the attacks from the outside – removing school prayer (even a minute of silence), the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem. Not allowing religious after-school groups while supporting any and all others. The Five Pillars of Islam and the prayer to Allah are taught in the schools. But a child wanting to do a report of her favorite hero, God, is forbidden and she was ordered by the teacher “to take her paper off school property immediately because just having it in the classroom where her classmates might see it could violate the First Amendment. Some students overheard the teacher rebuking Erin and later mocked her for believing in God.” David Horowitz, Dark Agenda, The War to Destroy Christian America, pp 47-8

“New York City is one of many school systems in the United States set to roll out Black Lives Matter (BLM)-themed lesson plans this fall. According to the NYC Department of Education, teachers will delve into “systemic racism,” police brutality, and white privilege in their classrooms.

“North Carolina’s largest school system in Wake County launched a website this summer that provides BLM lessons for teachers to use in classrooms and for parents to use at home. The website, created by the school system’s Office of Equity Affairs, encourages teachers to “address the injustices that exist beyond education by the conversations we have with others, by speaking up when we see hate, by supporting efforts that oppose racism and oppression, and by directly engaging in advocacy work.”

“Fundamental Bible-believing people do not have the right to indoctrinate their children in their religious beliefs because we, the state, are preparing them for the year 2000, when America will be part of a one-world global society and their children will not fit in.” Former Nebraska State Senator Peter Hoagland, radio interview, 1983.

Environmental degradation has been the banner used to attack Christianity since the early 1960s. There are more than enough articles at American Policy Center to explain this. And books galore, here are just a few:

Dr. Michael S. Coffman’s Saviors of the Earth?

Ron Arnold’s, Trashing the Economy

Brian Sussman’s Eco-TYRANNY

There are hundreds more.

Lynn White, Jr., Professor of History at the University of California, wrote an article for Science magazine titled “The Historical Roots of Our Ecologic Crisis”, in which he said: “What we do about ecology depends on our ideas of the man-nature relationship. More science and more technology are not going to get us out of the present ecological crisis until we find a new religion, or rethink the old one. . .. as we now recognize, somewhat over a century ago science and technology . . . joined to give mankind powers which are out of control. If so, Christianity bears a huge burden of guilt. . . . Our science and technology have grown out of Christian attitudes toward man’s relationship to nature.

“No new set of basic values has been accepted in our society to displace those of Christianity. Hence, we shall continue to have a worsening ecological crisis until we reject the Christian axion that nature has no reason for existence save to serve man.

“By destroying pagan animism, Christianity made it possible to exploit nature in a mood of indifference to the feelings of natural objects. . . . The spirits in natural objects, which formerly had protected nature from man, evaporated.” pp. 5-6

That’s some of the frontal s The insidious attacks from within the churches are what will ‘win the day’ for Cancel Culture and the cancelling of liberty, if not dealt with soon. It goes all the way to the top of many of the different sects of Christianity.

Those who have been leading us to a world government understand that the beliefs of the people must be erased and replaced in order to exchange the old religions with one that will allow the world leaders to control the worshippers. Bishop William Swing, founder of the United Religions Initiative (URI), decided that, “Since the purpose of religion is the service and worship of God, all religions and spiritual movements need to have a common language and common purpose – for all to worship a shared god.” (emphasis mine) William E Swing, 7th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of California.

“According to a Vatican statement issued on Thursday, Sept. 12, the Pope is inviting representatives of the main religions, international organizations and various humanitarian institutions, as well as key figures from the world of politics, economics and academia, and prominent athletes, scientists and sociologists to sign a “Global Pact on Education” so as to “hand on to younger generations a united and fraternal common home.”

“A global educational pact is needed to educate us in universal solidarity and a new humanism,” Francis said in a video message to launch the initiative.” LifeSite, Feb. 13, 2019

A Protestant pastor in Bremen, Germany preached that Christ is the only way to heaven, and now he is the talk of the town. The people are not praising him — Pastor Olaf Latzel is being accused of disparaging other religions, and the prosecuting attorney of Bremen is considering filing charges against him. Pastor Latzel’s sermon was delivered to his congregation on January 18, 2015.

What we are seeing is exactly what Mary Parker Follett stated was necessary to bring about the New State (see part 5). She concludes, “It is a long way from the maxim, ‘Religion is an affair between man and his Maker,” to the cry of Mazzini, “Italy is itself a religion,” but we surely today have come to see in the social bond and the Creative Will, a compelling power, a depth and force, as great as that of any religion we have ever known. We are ready for a new revelation of God. It is not coming through any single man, but through the men and women who are banding together with one purpose, in one consecrated service for a great fulfilment. . .. We need a new faith in humanity, not a sentimental faith or a theological tenet or philosophical conception, but an active faith in that creative power of men which shall shape government and industry, which shall give form equally to our daily life with our neighbor and to a world league. The New State, pp. 359, 360.

In 1993, the National Religious Partnership for the Environment (NRPE) announced a $5million program with the Mount Gilead Baptist Church in Washington, D.C., to “underscore the connection between addressing issues of poverty and the environment. The Partnership is a formal agreement among four of the nation’s largest religious organizations: US Catholic Conference, National Council of Churches of Christ, Coalition on the Environment and Jewish life, and Evangelical Environmental Network – with the Union of Concerned Scientists (look them up, if you don’t know this evil group) as a special consultant. Paul Gorman, Executive Director of the Partnership said, “. . . how people of faith engage the environmental crisis will have much to do with the future well-being of the planet, and in all likelihood, with the future of religious life as well.”

Then there is the Temple of Understanding, founded in 1960, and which is housed at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, in New York City. It included the Dalai Lama, Jawaharlal Nehru, Pope John XXIII, Eleanor Roosevelt, Anwar el-Sadat, Dr. Albert Sweitzer, U.N. Secretary-General U Thant among others. It set up a series of “Spiritual Summit Conferences that were held around the world, and included Geneva, Calcutta, Harvard, Princeton and Cornell Universities, and at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. In 1984, a meeting was held on Mount Sinai to “thrash out an inter-religious consensus. Assistant U.N. Secretary-General, Robert Muller, was asked to draft a “Declaration of the Unity of World Religions”. “At the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago in 1993, one of the main lectures was entitled ‘A Proposal To Evolve the Parliament Toward a United Nations of Religions’. In this keynote speech, United Nations executive Dr. Robert Muller called for the establishment of a permanent World Council of Religion by 1995, along the lines of the United Nations. Although a number of delegates were skeptical about the setting up of an actual World Council of Religion, it was generally felt that this Parliament brought the global interfaith movement one step nearer to much closer collaboration. Dr. David Ramage, who chaired the Parliament, saw the next step as one of “setting up centres of interfaithism in various key regions of the world and then networking relationships between them. However, others saw the setting up of a global religious council as a very real possibility during the next few years.”

Thomas Berry, a priest and “geologian”, believed that the world is being called to a new ‘post-denominational’, even a post-Christian belief system that sees the earth as a living being – mythologically, as Gaia, Mother Earth – with mankind as her consciousness. That the world is experiencing a new enlightenment of a greater magnitude than Copernicus’ discovery that the earth actually revolved around the sun. . . that the traditional Christian view of an external god who created man in His image is as wrong as the pre-Copernican view of the sun revolving around the earth . . . that humans have no special place in the universal community of life which is, collectively, the manifestation of the divine.” The Dream of the Earth, 1990.

I could add 10,000 more points, but you see what is happening here. There are also all the stories of the cultural Marxists infiltrating Christian churches and, literally, taking over (see Southern Baptist Conference). There are pastors who now say that they may be presiding over same-sex marriages. There are pastors who are not opening their churches because they are afraid of COVID. And there are so very many who are so afraid of losing their 501(c)3 status, that they do not mention these issues. They should have no fear on that account as long as they are not telling their parishioners specific candidates and bills to vote for. But they are quiet.

The answer to the quote above from “Re-remembering the Mis-Remembered Left, “In sum, mainstream Americans and conservatives are incapable of mounting a strategic response. The Left has successfully positioned America to play the role it scripted for it.

The people who must mount the attack are the pastors and priests who still believe the Bible is the word of God. They must first cleanse their churches of the enemy within, the cultural Marxists who have insidiously made their way into their houses of worship. And they must start preaching from the Bible; they must stick to the true word of God.

“George Washington was not only the leader of the Continental forces, he was also their Chaplain. Early in the war, Colonel Washington asked the fledgling Continental Congress to provide Chaplains for the troops engaged in the battle with the English Army. But none of the clergy were willing to step forward, either out of allegiance to the Anglican Church of England or outright fear. Washington, a life-long Christian and an ordained Vestryman in the Anglican (Episcopal) Church assumed the responsibility of serving in the dual role of Commander and Chaplain, conducting services weekly and leading in prayer on a daily basis. God’s Chaplins don’t always do the right thing. They are even hidden in caves, by the hundreds, by the Obadiahs of today’s world while another, Elijah, alone, preaches the Word of God. Today’s preachers and pastors need to crawl out of their man-caves, go to their pulpits, open the church doors and fight for God’s word. (Related in a sermon and Bible study by Pastors David Koopman and John Peach.)

If they do that, maybe, just maybe, they will save Western Culture along with the Christian church.

They need to be shouting from their pulpits, defending those who are attacked for their beliefs, and they need to get on their knees and ask God’s forgiveness for not tending to their flocks as they were instructed.