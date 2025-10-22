Mansplaining, Government Style

By Lynne M Taylor ( [email protected] )

(Image from Tenor GIF)

What’s “mansplainin’”?!

Merriam-Webster defines it as a man saying something to a woman in a condescending way1. For our context of this article, manspailin’ is to treat someone like they have no knowledge of the topic, nor could they grasp it anyway.

From what I experienced during an open public meeting where city officials and consultants met, this was the distinct attitude and tones of voices seen, heard and felt..

From my talks with others from across the nations, it seems to have become the way in which our elected officials talk to us and talk about us when they think the public isn’t listening.

Where I live, Mooresville, NC:

Has your city or town had recent meetings on the topic of future plans for growth? The plans I am referring to always seem to include lots of glossy pictures of how “super” rack/stack/pack housing and hub style communities of the future can look. Within these plans, you’ll also find ‘slick willy’ type consultants who have been hired by your town or county government to come and ‘splain’ to town/county leaders as well as the taxpayers. It’s enough to help create a comedic episode of your favorite TV show, but the reality of it is simply this:

YOUR Town/County is being targeted to become a ‘smart city’ or a ‘connected town’. Neighborhoods will become hubs; nature will seem like a side show, or maybe a three ring circus where the local government can charge you to watch nature instead of you choosing to watch nature for free in your own backyard. Knocking down rural areas to create cohesive areas where work, living and play are united into one space.

In fact, I’ve written during the past few years about some of the moves made to get the town in the position it’s in right now. (in 20242, how to spot the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) in your town/county; also, in 20243, how the APA (American Planning Assoc.) came to my town to sell us all on 15 minute neighborhoods; and in early 20254, the ‘green grab’ for agriculture and rural locations in the name of future town planning.

Back in 20215, I shared, via The Sons of Liberty Media’s morning show, how my town’s (then future plan for a cookie cutter existence). Below is a picture I took of the color coded yarns town residents used to show what services or buildings they would be willing to travel to within a 15 minute time frame. The moment I saw this exercise6 I knew exactly where the town’s agenda was heading.

(image from Lynne M Taylor)

For the balance of this article, I’ll share with you one such type of plan. As always, what I share from where I live, is to be used as an example so you can know what to look for in your area. I’m horrified at what I’ve learned in attending the meetings surrounding the future plan for my town. Read on to see how my recent research can help you listen for the “splainin’” you’ll be hearing in your area.

Meet “Your Town, Tomorrow” Plan:

As we all know, most of our towns and local governments have websites and Mooresville, NC is no exception. However, the city must feel the residents need ‘mansplainin’ when it comes to our future. Why do I say this? The Tomorrow Plan has its own website7, complete with tabs for everything to be explained. By doing this, especially under the guise of ease of access to information, the human interaction between leaders and residents is sacrificed. What else stood out to me was the fact that if you register, just once, on-line access to everything is yours for as long as the Plan exists. While this works for the tech-savvy population, Mooresville’s majority of the population is older and has lived here well over 20 years. One of the paid consultants shared that ‘reverse 911’ had been used to call every resident to inform them that public meetings were going on. However, not everyone will pick up their phone when they do not recognize the number.

All this, to tell you that at present, the Tomorrow Plan will change before it’s written in stone. Over a span of 3 days, the Plan was trotted out in 3 different locations in an open house style meeting. The day I attended the consulting company was representing the hard work that it took to put the Plan together.

The company’s representative (and self proclaimed author) cherry picked the ‘most important’ items he felt the residents needed to see. Never mind, ‘allowing’ residents to see the hard copy of the Plan, in person. Posters decked each wall of the room I was in and little red/green dots to show your approval or disapproval were provided.

Why are these details important to you, the reader? It’s the “Delphi Technique” in motion! If you’re not familiar with Delphi, it’s when the chosen results have already been made, but you’re offered an opportunity to weigh in. Giving you a false sense of feeling represented.

In the push to make America as globalized as possible, Delphi meetings are status quo, at this point. Every meeting I’ve attended in relation to the Plan, I’ve seen it.

So, what is really in the Plan? I requested a hard copy of it and was cautioned that it would all change, so don’t get too excited. (*Note: Oh, if a resident wants to have a hard copy to study all those ‘cherries’ not chosen and trotted out? Printing it on your own is an option if you’re got 200 pages or more (depending on the size of the plans your town/county have) to spare and enough ink to support it. When I requested my copy, I simply stated I didn’t have access to that much ink and paper. Kindness does still work, even on Delphi disciples)

From the Existing Pages:

The opening page is a big clue, folks. You see the statement, “Looking Four-wards Into the Future” (this denotes that Mooresville is broken up into 4 wards, as it has been for years.)

*As you probably know, wards connect to voting; as in who represents your part of town.*

Then, in bold print ‘2040’. While the below information is not featured on the pages of the hard copy I received, I dug a bit further, as I knew the 2040 is too significant to overlook.

It’s just long enough to finish the parts of alignment to meet 2030’s Agenda goals and just long enough past that to cement all the other parts of the Agenda that need ‘buttoning up’.

General internet searches will reveal that by 2040, everyone will be living in more eco-friendly places with ‘zero carbon’, that is, at least according to Architecture2030.org8.

The image you see below, is from Proctor and Gamble9 and definitely fits into your town/county’s ‘landscape’.

According to the “NC2040”10 website (created by the same founder11 of States2040.org), there climate change and affordable housing are among the goals of NC2040 that, oddly enough are also within the pages of Mooresville’s Tomorrow’s Plan. Coincidence? I think not.

Other pages revealed the consulting groups; zoning changes (the biggest red flag); gentrified neighborhoods, hubs to unite work, nature, and leisure; national groups with global ties and mandates we didn’t ask for, policy changes (remember, policy is interpretation of law, not law itself) are at least 10 issues we must address NOW. (think “Chicken Little’s” plea, here)

“The Juicy Stuff”:

Consultant groups include: City Explained,Inc.12 (Do we really need to have our cities explained to those of us who live in them?!) Within the first two seconds of seeing the website, “sustainable development” is there to greet you. If you wish to see the huge list of projects to boost all the sustainable development, especially within the South, visit the ‘projects13’ page. While I was chatting with the representative of this company, it was shared that a relationship with the APA (American Planning Association) was active. What connects these 2 globally dazzled entities which are striving to turn America into a good UN member-state landscape? The software, folks!! Back in 202014, the APA published an article about City Explained, Inc’s software “CommunityViz” being used by a group of college students to solve density issues.

Here’s a quote from City Explained, Inc’s website, concerning CommunityViz, “We are excited to announce the sale of CommunityViz and CViz Pro Software to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension effective immediately.” To follow the transition of CV from CityExplained to Texas A & M, visit the website15.

(*Note: APA’s president is from NC and gave a YouTube16 talk a couple of months ago. The video is less than ½ hour, but listen. She’ll tell you how APA influences legislators.)

Nealon Planning, LLC17, this NC based entity also has globalism displayed for all to see on the website. This quote, alone, is evidence: “An engaged community is a resilient community”. Look a bit deeper and see the ‘social capital’ phrase used. What’s ‘social capital’? According to “BetterUp.com”, Social capital is an asset that’s underused in our towns. The image should help convey the message loudly, though.

(see the image source18)

Arnett Muldrow & Associates, LLC19 was also hired by Mooresville to help create the Tomorrow Plan. If your town desires to be branded like a race car team or sports league, these are your people. Oh, and your town’s economic development is covered as well. (Can’t have an aligned UN style town without public private partnerships, now can we?)

While there’s not a lot of information on this website, you see in bold print, “Place” “Prosperity”.

Green Heron Planning, LLC20, the last of the hired consultants. This website definitely uses the ‘appeal to fear’ tactic on its website. This quote illustrates this point, “Emerging issues are disrupting our communities. Now is the time to prepare.” (again, ‘Chicken Little’, anyone?)

This website offers you a published guide21 about handling community disruptions! Published in 2024, you’re urged to get this ‘community readiness plan’. (*Note:If you click on the ‘more information’ tab, you are automatically redirected to a Univ. of NC web page.)

Of the ‘disruptions’, you’ll see AI, bitcoin, aging population and more.

One thing that all of these hired companies excel at: homogeneous looking buildings in neat and tidy locations with a managed population all too happy to comply. At least that’s the sales pitch, folks.

What’s in your town? What’s in your county? What zoning changes is your state seeking to change? Right now, the State of NC has several legislative bills that will (by and largely) negatively impact zoning in favor of the private citizen. In the Summer 2025, this builder’s website22 reported on the zoning law that carried a bigger bite than folks assumed it would. To see the current (extensive list) from the NC General Assembly (state level Congress), visit here23.

Closing:

There’s a ton more in this Plan I could share, but I think you’ve seen enough to grasp the patterns for where you need to look, in your areas.

Towns are out of control, but it’s from a leadership stance, not a residence stance. Transparency is definitely lacking. Manipulation of our views and tax dollars is happening every day. Every day we remain complacent or too busy to care, is another day this sweeping agenda survives and thrives.

If you don’t know where to start looking in your area, start nationally, at the National Center for Smart Growth24. From their website, their quote, “NCSG works to create a more sustainable, vibrant and enhanced quality of life for communities across the globe.” So much for American dreams, huh?

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty fed up with having “mansplain’” be a part of my life when it comes to living my life, my way in my space, in my town!

(image from USA Today)

Sources: