Do you think property rights exist now in America? Well, think again

by Kathleen Marquardt

There is no way I can possibly count all the ways our property is being stolen from us by our so-called government “of the people, by the people, for the people”. But we are losing our property rights at breakneck speed and soon we will be property if we don’t put a stop to this iniquitous thievery.

Washington State Supreme Court Justice Richard B. Sanders sagely and succinctly wrote: “Property in a thing consists not merely in its ownership and possession, but in the unrestricted right of use, enjoyment, and disposal. Anything which destroys any of the elements of property, to that extent, destroys the property itself. The substantial value of property lies in its use. If the right of use be denied, the value of the property is annihilated and ownership is rendered a barren right.” That should go without saying.

Just recently, Tom DeWeese wrote an article on property rights and is known for his 2018 book Sustainable: The WAR on Free Enterprise, Private Property and Individuals that spelled out many of the ways our governments were taking our property rights. “The powers-that-be” are coming for our property on every level – every chance they can get.

Yesterday, I picked up a number of stories about New York City’s most recent tool to steal land from the people under the guise of making property affordable to the masses. Before you go further, try to imagine a way to make property in one of the most expensive cities in the world available to those who can hardly afford to rent – all under the guise of making property more affordable. One opponent, Ann Korchak, described the Community Opportunity for Purchase Act, as “an act of systemic sabotage, one that would transform the business of property ownership into a bureaucratic labyrinth dominated by government-approved intermediaries.” Simply stated, it says that, if a qualified nonprofit shows interest in a building, the owner must halt all negotiations while a “lengthy, bureaucratically process is held during which the nonprofit assesses, organizes, finances, and eventually submits a ‘competitive offer’”. Don’t’ ask what a competitive offer might be.

All of which can take months as valuations decline and, as says the New York Post, potential penalties could devastate those who do not have massive portfolios to fall back on”. Many of those owning the desired buildings are small landlords and would, as Korchak noted, “establish chaos and property devaluation, while enriching politically connected nonprofits that stand to benefit from depressed sales prices.”

Then there is the story of the Cowichan landgrab in British Columbia where there are unresolved title claims covering 170 square kilometers of territory that has been – via official Canadian government documents – deeded to non-aboriginal farms, private homes, grazing land, golf courses, and forests. This is also going on in Quebec and the government has known of these issues for decades, but now they are saying all the land belongs to the Aboriginals. Sounds a lot like the Columbia River Project in Canada and here in the good ol’ USA.

For in-your-face stealing of property, we have the 15-minute cities, 30 minute cities, 40 minute cities, and on and on – all built around the “Ideal Communist City”.

Then there are the eminent domain takings of land for wind and solar, carbon capture pipelines, data centers, and on and on.

Tom DeWeese recently wrote an article on government takings, “Organized Theft in the Name of Government” that list some of these and more. We need to wake up as much of the populace as possible to this trend. Understand that much of these recent takings have been generated to fulfill Biden’s 30×30 – stealing 30% of the land and waters of the United States to fulfill the Wildlands Project –the genesis of Agenda 21, 2030, Green New Deal, Great Reset (waiting for new duplicating and overlapping project names to steal our land – thus our freedom).

We have lost so much already; the question arises, “how much more can we lose before we are no longer free?” Our country was founded on the idea of private property ownership. But, as we watch, more and more land is gobbled up on behalf of big business by the governments. Even a year or so ago, would you have thought that the folly of carbon capture would have become a “thing”?

Seriously, we need carbon. We are carbon. Everything has carbon. As AI puts it: You find carbon in all living things, the atmosphere, the oceans, and the Earth’s crust. It is a fundamental building block of life, present in plants, animals, and their remains. It is also found in non-living reservoirs like rocks, fossil fuels (coal, oil, and gas), soils, and dissolved in the oceans and as carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.” If you store it underground, it can explode and cause great damage –kill people. I can’t find where it says that capturing it would be a great boon to us – or anything close to that. Methinks it is something like Man-made Global Warming. A ruse to take property and reduce the human population. Can someone prove me wrong?

Let’s all take back our homes, our cities, our counties, and our states. NOW! Let’s give our children the freedom our grandparents had to work hard and prosper from this beautiful land.

It’s time to restore the America our founders created as the freest nation in history. To do that, we must take back our property rights, now before they are all gone. Once property rights are null and void, we are slaves with no way of regaining freedom.